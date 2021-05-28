Former Oklahoma WR Trejan Bridges Pleads Not Guilty, Posts Bond

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Trejan Bridges has pleaded not guilty on counts of robbery, conspiracy and aiding and abetting with a dangerous weapon with former OU running back Seth McGowan, according to arraignment documents posted Friday to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

The news was first reported by OU Daily reporter Austin Curtright.

Bridges appeared in Cleveland County District Court with his attorney, Steve Stice, on Thursday, May 20, and posted a $70,000 bond.

According to case documents, Bridges is allowed to return home to Texas (he’s from the Dallas suburb of Carrollton) with GPS monitoring and “frequent and multiple check-ins” with both the bondspersons and the GPS monitoring agency (prior to installation of the device on May 24), and failure to check in will result in the revocation of the bond.

The arraignment document also says Bridges is not allowed to possess or use firearms, drugs or alcohol before his appearance for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. June 29.

Stice told the OU daily he had no comment other than to say they’re “going to let the process take its course. We still need all the police reports and to get all the evidence the state says that they have.”

Bridges and McGowan were identified as suspects in an alleged robbery at the Crimson Park apartments on April 15. Bridges allegedly tried to buy marijuana from the supposed victim, and after he was denied, Bridges, McGowan and an unidentified third party allegedly went to the apartment. The victim says Bridges pistol-whipped him and threatened to kill him while the third man left with a backpack full of his property.

Bridges and McGowan were suspended from the football team the next day, and the day before police issued felony arrest warrants on May 7, the duo had already been dismissed from the team, coach Lincoln Riley said.