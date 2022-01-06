Report: Texas Transfer QB Casey Thompson Considering Oklahoma

The former Longhorn QB had a chance to commit to OU out of high school, and now he's considering the Sooners along with a handful of other schools.

Casey Thompson’s college journey could take him to Oklahoma after all.

Thompson, formerly the starting quarterback at Texas, son of former Sooner wishbone QB Charles Thompson and brother of ex-Sooner Kendal Thompson, is apparently considering OU among his top group of schools.

That’s according to a tweet Wednesday night from Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, who covers Nebraska and communicated with Charles Thompson about his son’s final choices.

Casey Thompson is considering Nebraska, Oklahoma, Auburn, Indiana and Missouri.

Casey strongly considered Oklahoma and, his dad told SI Sooners in October, “was given the opportunity to commit to Oklahoma” as a high school product at Newcastle, OK.

Instead, he waited, Lincoln Riley’s offer went to Cameron Rising, and Thompson committed to Texas — where Rising soon showed up before transferring to Utah. Utah, ironically, is also where Kendal Thompson finished his career after three years at Oklahoma.

Casey Thompson Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

It was Kendal Thompson who said while still at Southmoore High School that he wanted to finish what his dad started at OU, but if the pieces fall into place, it could be Casey who takes on that task.

This season at Texas, Casey Thompson began the year as the backup to freshman Hudson Card, but took over the starting job midway through the Longhorns’ disastrous loss at Arkansas.

He finished 2021 with 2,113 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 63.2 percent of his passes as he was in and out of the lineup down the stretch during Texas’ historic six-game losing streak.

Against OU in Dallas on Oct. 9, Thompson completed 20-of-34 passes for 388 yards with five TDs and zero INTs.

Thompson has two seasons of eligibility left.

The Sooner QB picture is a little in flux as opening day starter Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina and incumbent Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal earlier Wednesday. Monday, Former UCF starter Dillon Gabriel announced his was shifting his transfer from UCLA to Oklahoma.

OU signed 2022 freshman Nick Evers, and is bringing back 2021 freshmen walk-on Ralph Rucker and Ben Harris and 2021 Penn State transfer Micah Bowens.