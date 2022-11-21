Skip to main content

Reports: Oklahoma TE Daniel Parker Suspended After Protective Order Filed

The senior tight end, a transfer from Missouri, did not attend Saturday's game against Oklahoma State.

NORMAN — Oklahoma tight end Daniel Parker, a transfer from Missouri, has been suspended indefinitely after an emergency petition for a protective order was filed against him last week.

That’s according to multiple reports Monday in the Tulsa World and The Oklahoman.

According to court documents, the petition identifies Daniel Keith Parker Jr. as the boyfriend of a 21-year-old woman — Parker's live-in girlfriend — who has accused Parker of domestic abuse, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and stalking, per the reports.

Parker, 24, is a senior but did not attend Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, which was Senior Night.

According to the reports, Parker’s suspension was confirmed by an OU spokesman.

The petition was filed Nov. 15.

In the petition, the woman claims that Parker woke her up in the afternoon of Nov. 13, the day after OU lost at West Virginia, and told her to get out. She claims that an argument ensued and says Parker struck her. She then went to a friend's house and called police. 

As of Monday afternoon, no charges have been filed, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Department. A hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 22.

This story will be updated.

