Reports: Oklahoma WR Cody Jackson to Enter Transfer Portal

Jackson caught five passes for 45 yards in two games last season as a true freshman.

One of Oklahoma’s budding young playmakers is likely heading elsewhere.

Per multiple reports, Sooners redshirt freshman wide receiver Cody Jackson has entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday.

Jackson appeared in just two games last season as a true freshman, catching five passes for 45 yards.

But the loss of Jackson comes not in the present so much as in the future, as he came to Oklahoma as a 4-star recruit ranked as the No. 17 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Cody Jackson

Jackson was with the team all through the spring and even participated in Saturday’s Spring game, catching three passes for 21 yards, but evidently he has decided a change of scenery might be the best path for his career moving forward.

As with any player who enters their name into the transfer portal, Jackson could still return to the Sooners should he choose to do so. 

SI Sooners will provide more details to Jackson’s sudden departure, and his potential new landing spot, when they become available. 

