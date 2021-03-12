Sooners impress at Oklahoma Pro Day

Working out in front of 59 NFL personnel representing 31 teams, six Sooners looked to wow scouts at OU Pro Day

Seven Sooners impressed scouts from 31 NFL teams at Oklahoma’s Pro Day in Norman on Friday.

Offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and defensive backs Tre Norwood and Tre Brown all went through drills in front of 59 total NFL personnel. Defensive lineman Dillon Faamatau, who last played in 2019, also worked out.

Humphrey may have done the most for himself, wowing in a number of areas. The OU center ran a 5.09 40-yard dash, recorded a 9-foot-4 broad jump, leaped to a 33-inch vertical, logged a 4.46 second 20-yard shuttle, ran a 7.54 second 3-cone drill, all before finishing the day putting up 29 reps on the bench press.

The Shawnee, OK, native matched his great play on the field with impressive testing numbers across the board, proving he belongs amongst the elite athletes across the offensive line in the 2021 draft class.

Perkins also had a nice day. The defensive end ran a 4.71 in the 40 and a 4.69 second 20-yard shuttle, adding a 9-7 broad jump with a 32-inch vertical before posting 25 reps on the bench.

All eyes were on Brown’s time in the 40-yard dash, and he didn’t disappoint. Brown ran a 4.40, also impressing with a 4.27 second 20-yard shuttle and a 7.11 second 3-cone drill. Brown also flashed his ability to get in the air and make plays, posting a 38-inch vertical to go along with his 10-3 broad jump. The OU corner added 13 reps on the bench, rounding out a good day for him.

Stevenson looked to show scouts he has the top-end speed to excel at the next level, and he ran a 4.63 second 40-yard dash. The bruising runner also recorded a 7.09 second 3-cone drill, the fastest of any Sooner on Friday, as well as a 4.47 second 20-yard shuttle.

After the testing portion, players then participated in position drills.

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place from April 29-May 1.