Several veterans have impressed Lincoln Riley this spring practice

Riley said the coaching staff has high expectations for everyone, but identified a handful of players who have elevated themselves this spring

Jordan Kelley OU Athletics

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was asked Thursday which football players he thought had been the biggest surprises or breakout players during the first three weeks of spring practice.

“Well, there's your expectations” Riley began, “and ours. We pretty much expect everybody to break out.”

But Riley did offer up some names — all veterans — who he thinks have made some moves on the field this spring.

“Jordan Kelley's one of the first names that comes to mind,” he said. “Both he and — I would also say in that interior d-line — Josh Ellison. You know, both those guys have really taken it some nice steps of spring, and they both had really good spring practices. Been proud of the way those guys performed.

Josh Ellison OU Athletics

“Justin Broiles has had a really good spring in our secondary,” Riley added. “I think (it’s) the best that he's, you know, consistently performed since he's been here — and he's been here a while — but I think he's in a great spot and doing some doing some really nice things.”Riley also gave praise to a handful of veterans on the offense.

“You know. I think a couple of our offensive linemen have really improved,” he said. “Tyrese Robinson, I think, has had a really, really good spring. Erik Swenson’s had a really good spring. So, been proud of those guys’ progress.

Erik Swenson (left) OU Athletics

“Jeremiah Hall has had a really strong spring. He's he's really, you know, performed at a the high level, has taken a lot of the reps and that certainly made a difference.”

Riley said the class of newcomers as a whole had been impressive and “are having their moments,” but said he’d rather “wait to put them in the Hall of Fame a little bit later. But we get some guys in the young group that are certainly doing a nice job as well.

“It's been a good spring. It has. Guys that have been into it. But I feel like this group has appreciated the fact that we even have it right now. I mean, after most of them went through, you know it being taken away (in 2020).”