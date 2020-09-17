SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 12

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune talk news of the day: the Big Ten opts in, the Pac-12 continues to wander, what it all means for Oklahoma and the Big 12, plus the latest from Lincoln Riley, Creed Humphrey and other Sooners in the midst of an open date.To listen, click the PLAY button on the player below...

Or FOLLOW this link ...

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

LISTEN on Spotify ...

WATCH on YouTube (Thursday)

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma and Kansas postpone soccer match set for Friday

Sooners and Jayhawks will look to make game up at a later date

Parker Thune

Let Lincoln Riley explain how college football has really changed

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley explains how college football has really changed

John. E. Hoover

The next generation: Sooner veterans have nothing but praise for freshman class

Oklahoma Sooners freshman class showed up in 2020 season opener, earning rave reviews from their elders on the roster

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley: "You've got to wear a mask when you're around anybody"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach discusses new rapid testing for COVID-19, says that Missouri State game hung in the balance until late last week

Parker Thune

by

DiceDaddy

Lincoln Log: Other Notes from Riley's Presser

Notes from Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley's press conference

John. E. Hoover

Taking stock of Spencer Rattler's unique arm talent

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, Sooners players describe Spencer Rattler's arm strength

John. E. Hoover

Sooners captain Creed Humphrey: "We can't do what regular students do"

Redshirt junior center emphasizes that athletes' job is to control what they can control amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley: "We've got to handle (COVID) better"

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

Alex Grinch says he's a "big fan" of Isaiah Thomas

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator says he appreciates Thomas' versatility and willingness to move wherever he's needed

Parker Thune

Spencer Rattler Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Spencer Rattler, Stephen Johnson named newcomer and special teams player of the week

John. E. Hoover