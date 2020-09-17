SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 12

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune talk news of the day: the Big Ten opts in, the Pac-12 continues to wander, what it all means for Oklahoma and the Big 12, plus the latest from Lincoln Riley, Creed Humphrey and other Sooners in the midst of an open date.To listen, click the PLAY button on the player below...

