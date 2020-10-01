SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 16

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune ask if Lincoln Riley is spread too thin as a head coach and offensive coordinator, break down Saturday's game against Iowa State, and rip through a rapid-fire Mailbag.

To LISTEN, click the media player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ... 

Or LISTEN on Podbean ... 

Or LISTEN on your Amazon-enabled device (just say, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast") ...

Or WATCH below on YouTube (Thursday)

Mike Leach says calling plays as a head coach is 'too big of a job,' but Lincoln Riley says it's not

Mike Leach, Gus Malzahn and others say the time demands are too great to be both head coach and offensive coordinator

John. E. Hoover

by

siccs7

Sooners defense hungry for redemption against Iowa State: "I definitely think we're ready to go"

Oklahoma Sooners defensive starters are aware of what went wrong against Kansas State, and they're eager to make corrections this weekend in Ames

Parker Thune

Can Sooners bounce back from early-season loss? Well, they've done it before

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley reflects on 2016 team that started season 1-2; says "it took some regrouping" to get back on track

Parker Thune

Alex Grinch says "there isn't a magic bullet," but he's confident that his defense will rebound

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator focused on eliminating his defense's propensity to surrender big plays

Parker Thune

After enduring 'every emotion in college football,' T.J. Pledger is the Sooners RB1

With DeMarco Murray's help, T.J. Pledger has grown into his role as a leader for the Oklahoma Sooners

John. E. Hoover

Despite alarming loss, Lincoln Riley is staying the course

Oklahoma Sooners head coach emphasizes that there's no cause to panic, says "I have zero doubt in what we can be"

Parker Thune

by

Okintx1

How does Oklahoma keep blowing leads? How does Lincoln Riley fix it?

How do the Oklahoma Sooners keep blowing leads? How does Lincoln Riley fix it?

John. E. Hoover

by

Okintx1

Lincoln Log: Other notes from Riley’s presser

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley dishes on his mood, the OU defense, the offensive line and more

John. E. Hoover

Volleyball: Guewe Diouf named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma Sooners Guewe Diouf earns Big 12 Conference volleyball award

By SI Staff

Oklahoma compartmentalizes K-State disappointment, Iowa State challenge: 'The losses, they all suck'

Oklahoma Sooners navigate disappointment with coming challenge of Iowa State Cyclones

John. E. Hoover