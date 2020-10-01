SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 16

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune ask if Lincoln Riley is spread too thin as a head coach and offensive coordinator, break down Saturday's game against Iowa State, and rip through a rapid-fire Mailbag.

