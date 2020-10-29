SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 24

While Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune deal with the wild Oklahoma weather, they also break down the Sooners' game at Texas Tech this week, figure out how long Matt Wells might be in Lubbock (and ponder how long Tom Herman might be in Austin after his latest setback), discuss the Sooners' decommitment and go through the Mailbag.

