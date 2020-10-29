SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 24

John. E. Hoover

While Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune deal with the wild Oklahoma weather, they also break down the Sooners' game at Texas Tech this week, figure out how long Matt Wells might be in Lubbock (and ponder how long Tom Herman might be in Austin after his latest setback), discuss the Sooners' decommitment and go through the Mailbag.

To listen, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or tell your Amazon-enabled device, "Alexa, play the SI Sooners Podcast" ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube:

