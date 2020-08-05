AllSooners
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 4

John. E. Hoover

In the latest episode of the SI Sooners Podcast, publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune discuss the Big 12's big news on scheduling, what it means for Oklahoma's season opener (and when), how much longer we have to wait for OU-Army, why BYU didn't work out for the league, the Sooners' latest injury news from practice, OU's newest verbal commitment, and why Parker no longer feels one big-time recruit is still an OU lock. Plus, Rickey Dixon, and why Sports Illustrated thinks Lincoln Riley is the ideal coach to handle the quagmire that is 2020.

Open the media player below, or LISTEN HERE:

How bringing in BYU solves every Big 12 scheduling dilemma

How bringing in BYU Cougars solves Big 12 Conference scheduling dilemmas

John. E. Hoover

by

Winnertakesall

With Army game officially cancelled, how will Oklahoma's schedule shift given Big 12's 9+1 plan?

SI Sooners' Parker Thune breaks down possible nonconference opponents if Oklahoma's game with Missouri State falls through

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley: The Perfect Coach for 2020

Oklahoma Sooners coach continues to evolve offensively as he adapts to COVID-19, BLM

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 chooses scheduling model for 2020

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, league presidents make adjustments to schedule

John. E. Hoover

Sooners LB Caleb Kelly suffers significant knee injury in practice

Fifth-year senior may have ACL damage, but severity is unclear; quarterback Tanner Mordecai also banged up

Parker Thune

Making one last argument for BYU

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover spoke to BYU Sports Nation to discuss adding the Cougars to the Big 12 for 2020

John. E. Hoover

SI All-American ranks Oklahoma RB target No. 2

Camar Wheaton is one of the top running backs in the 2021 recruiting class

John. E. Hoover

Kevin Sumlin's son Jackson is now a Sooner

Kevin Sumlin's son Jackson is a walk-on tight end for the Oklahoma Sooners

John. E. Hoover

Caleb Williams praises new Sooner commit Damond Harmon in 'All on the Line'

Five-star quarterback and Oklahoma pledge says he "can't wait to see [Harmon] ball out at OU with me"

Parker Thune

Big week ahead for Big 12, NCAA

Big week ahead for Big 12 Conference, NCAA athletes

John. E. Hoover