SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 4

In the latest episode of the SI Sooners Podcast, publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune discuss the Big 12's big news on scheduling, what it means for Oklahoma's season opener (and when), how much longer we have to wait for OU-Army, why BYU didn't work out for the league, the Sooners' latest injury news from practice, OU's newest verbal commitment, and why Parker no longer feels one big-time recruit is still an OU lock. Plus, Rickey Dixon, and why Sports Illustrated thinks Lincoln Riley is the ideal coach to handle the quagmire that is 2020.

Open the media player below, or LISTEN HERE: