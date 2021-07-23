Sports Illustrated home
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 68

The guys answer each and every one of your questions about Oklahoma and Texas' decision to explore membership in the Southeastern Conference
Got questions about Oklahoma & Texas to the SEC? Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway answer every one of them in this special realignment edition of the SI Sooners podcast.

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below...

Or LISTEN on Podbean...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts...

Or LISTEN on Spotify...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

