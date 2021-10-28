Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 91

    What happened at KU? Will it happen again versus Texas Tech? How does Lincoln Riley feel about the leadership on this team? Where does Alex Grinch stand on the defense?
    Author:

    Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway finish up on the wild happenings in Lawrence, pull apart Lincoln Riley's press conference on Tuesday, try to figure out if Alex Grinch is starting to turn the corner with this defense, preview this week's game against Texas Tech and ask the question: is this just who this team is?

    To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

    Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

    Read More

    Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

    Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

    Austin Stogner - Texas Tech
    Football

    SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 91

    7 minutes ago
    Softball Stadium
    Softball

    Oklahoma Announces Major Donation to Ignite Softball Stadium Project

    3 hours ago
    Erik Swenson
    Football

    Veteran Oklahoma OL Erik Swenson Continues to Provide Value In His Versatility

    4 hours ago
    Erik Swenson 10-27 (Texas Tech Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma OL Erik Swenson Zoom

    20 hours ago
    Nik Bonitto 10-27 (Texas Tech Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto Zoom

    21 hours ago
    Jaden Davis 10-27 (Texas Tech Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma CB Jaden Davis Zoom

    21 hours ago
    RIley - Cumbie SPLIT
    Football

    Mike Leach Didn't See a Lincoln Riley-Sonny Cumbie Matchup Coming, But Maybe He Should Have

    22 hours ago
    Nik Bonitto, Jason Bean, Kansas Jayhawks
    Football

    Oklahoma Defense Stressing More Intensity, Fast Start This Week

    22 hours ago