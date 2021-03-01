SI Sooners Recruiting: TE Luke Hasz's experience with Lincoln Riley so far has been 'amazing'

The 2023 prospect from Bixby, OK, has elite athletic ability and an alpha mindset

BROKEN ARROW, OK — Whether high-pointing the football in a one-on-one situation or weaving through traffic after the catch, Bixby’s Luke Hasz has the look of a prototype tight end or H-back in modern college football.

Unfortunately for college coaches, Hasz will be in high school for the next two years.

Hasz is 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and has both jaw-dropping athletic ability and an alpha mindset. He’s high on the list for several schools, including Oklahoma, but the 2023 prospect's offer list is just getting warm. Last week he picked up an offer from Florida State.

Hasz dominated play this past weekend at the Sooner 7 Classic 7-on-7 tournament as his U18 team finished runner-up in their division. He said the whole recruiting process has been “surreal” — he’s still just a sophomore in high school — but he also knows things are only just now about to get crazy.

“That first, like, conversation you have with college coaches, it’s shocking,” Hasz told SI Sooners. “It’s exciting and fun.”

Luke Hasz John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

His first conversation was with Oklahoma State. But the one he had with Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley left an impression on him, too.

“Talking to coach Riley on the phone was amazing,” Hasz said. “He’s a great dude. It was probably one of the most (shocking) offers I’ve had. It was a crazy. It was a good offer.”

Hasz received his first offer from OSU back in early December. Kansas State got on board in mid-January, and OU offered five days later. Since then, Tulsa, Memphis, Baylor, Texas Tech and North Texas all offered. Then Florida State jumped in last Thursday.

Hasz said Riley’s points of emphasis were not necessarily centered on football.

“He started talking about family and stuff like that,” Hasz said, “and then he just let me know (about the offer).

Hasz said new tight ends/H-back coach Joe Jon Finely also has impressed him.

“He’s a great dude,” Hasz said. “I like what he did at Ole Miss and stuff like that. It’s been awesome.”

Hasz believes he can fit in with any offense, but wouldn’t mind getting a chance to showcase his receiving skills often on the next level.

“Started out (in high school) at receiver, but I think I’m gonna see myself like a tight end in college. Like an H-back, something like that,” he said. “ … I like being out in space, but I’ll do whatever the coach wants me to do.”

Hasz said the immediate goal is to improve his speed and quickness and get bigger and stronger. Having just finished the high school basketball season last week, he’s now moved on to track, which will help with the former. And being in Bixby’s championship offseason weight training program will help with the latter.

“I like the offense that uses their tight ends a bunch,” he said, “but I’ll do whatever.”