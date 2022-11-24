SI Tickets: Modestly Priced Seats Available for Oklahoma's Return to Texas Tech

Oklahoma fans have just one more chance to watch their team before the bowl game.

The Sooners visit Texas Tech on Saturday night in Lubbock in the season finale of Brent Venables’ rookie year. Both teams are 6-5 and will be vying for a better bowl slot and a shot at eight wins.

For fans traveling to Jones AT&T Stadium for OU's first game in West Texas since the 2020 pandemic, plenty of good seats remain from SI Tickets.

East side upper deck seats start at just $29 and range up to $54.

Prices are higher on the west side, ranging from $42 to $251 in the upper deck.

Get-in price for lower level seating is $44. However, seats at the 50-yard line can be purchased starting at just $73 and ranging up to $100.

As always, SI Tickets offers just one low, flat-rate of $10 on your entire purchase.