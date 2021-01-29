SI99: Oklahoma's Latrell McCutchin is primed to contribute on Day One

Latrell McCutchin was sought after by most of the country, including Alabama, but landed in Norman ready to take Alex Grinch's defense to the next level

The allure of Alabama is strong for many defensive recruits.

At first, defensive back Latrell McCutchin was no different. Initially committed to the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-1, 176-pound prospect from Austin, TX, eventually decided to change course, committing to the Sooners on July 4 of last year.

Alex Grinch and his defensive staff pulled a coup, adding one of the top cornerback prospects in the country.

OU Athletics / Illustration by John E. Hoover

“Getting Latrell McCutchin, obviously was a huge get,” Lincoln Riley said during his Early Signing Day press conference in December. “Right out of Austin, was one of our top corners on the board from Day One.”

Riley and Grinch weren’t the only ones high on McCutchin’s talent. Sports Illustrated All-American named McCutchin the No. 57 player in its final SI99 rankings.

The road to the SI99 was rocky for McCutchin, as he suffered an ACL injury during his junior season.

“We absolutely loved his sophomore tape,” SIAA recruiting director John Garcia Jr. said. “We thought he could be a legitimate SI99 prospect and maybe challenge for the top cornerback spot, and then he suffers the injury.

“So we had a lot of eyes on him locally, into the 2020 season, to try to see how in the world he can bounce back at a position that demands as much as cornerback does, and he answered every single question that we had.”

Garcia said McCutchin added mass to his frame while rehabbing, and that he showed great maturity in understanding the value of working just as hard on his rehabilitation process as he would during a normal practice.

“I think he answered a lot of mental questions that we had, and toughness questions that we had, going into 2020. And then you still saw all the production,” Garcia said. “I think he had one game where he had two interceptions, like a long touchdown reception and a punt return for a touchdown. He had some really big flash, apex moments as a senior.

“If he rushed his rehab or if he wasn't the same guy, it would have really made it hard on us to to properly evaluate him, but but he didn't. He didn't miss a beat. He got better. So, he actually made it easier on us, which is why he's right there as one of the top corners in the country.”

McCutchin’s length and ball skills translate perfectly to what a modern defensive back has to deal with, and he has the talent to play anywhere in the country, Garcia said. He will also benefit from enrolling early, allowing him to immediately acclimate himself to the program and increase his chances of making an early impact for the Sooners.

“We know defense is a bigger priority, and is projecting in the right way at OU, and getting guys like Latrell McCutchin will further that into the future,” Garcia said. “I would expect him to play early in Norman. And he could easily, when you look back at this class outside of Caleb Williams, he can easily be the guy who we talk about first when this class is all said and done.”