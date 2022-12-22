Signing Day Shocker: S Peyton Bowen Signs With Oklahoma After Flipping from Oregon

Oklahoma’s coaching staff never gave up, and as a result pulled off an unlikely recruiting win.

Peyton Bowen, the nation’s No. 2-ranked safety by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings and high school teammate of OU quarterback signee Jackson Arnold, improbably signed his National Letter of Intent with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Though the Sooners have long been involved in Bowen’s recruitment, OU’s hopes appeared dead on Wednesday.

It was Oregon coach Dan Lanning who seemed to have the last laugh on National Signing Day as the longtime Notre Dame commit publicly announced he would flip his commitment to the Ducks, airing his announcement on Instagram Live.

Surrounded by family, Bowen only had a Notre Dame hat and an Oregon hat handy for his announcement yesterday.

In the moment, the announcement didn’t come as a surprise to Oklahoma, as a source told to AllSooners.com that contact between Bowen and the OU coaching staff waned in the moments before his streamed his announcement.

Peyton Bowen via social media

But as Bowen apparently delayed sending in his signed NLI, Oklahoma’s coaching staff continued to recruit Bowen Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

AllSooners asked Venables during Wednesday's press conference if, in the era of the transfer portal, he had to maintain strong relationships with prospects that sign elsewhere or if, after spending so much time and resources on a single prospect, some bridges are just burned.

"I wouldn't say it's burned," Venables said. "I wouldn't say — I really don't know. I think you would evaluate each situation and how the recruiting went. Haven't really — I mean, in a day in the life of a recruiter, you have to already anticipate what's next. OK, you have this amazing product, this amazing opportunity. But a lot of people have the same things to offer whether we like to see that or not. That's how I've always looked at it.

"So what are you gonna do if that doesn't work? What's the next best plan, or option? What are we going to do? We like to be very individualized and instead of going after three of them for one (scholarship), in a situation like that, let's go all in and, if we come up short, we know what we're going to do next. But you try to be genuine and sincere with the one that we want. You know, one at a time."

OU’s perseverance was rewarded, as the Sooners have finally added the consensus 5-star prospect.

Bowen marks Oklahoma’s seventh defensive back signee in the 2023 class, as Jay Valai and Brandon Hall worked overtime to restock OU’s secondary with talent.

Defensive backs C.J. Coldon, Trey Morrison and Justin Broiles will all play their final game as a Sooner in the Cheez-It Bowl as their eligibility has expired.

The attrition on the back end of the defense continued when Jordan Mukes, Joshua Eaton, Kendall Dennis and Bryson Washington all decided to enter the transfer portal after not breaking through in 2022 under the new defensive staff.

Bowen projects to be more than just a number for Hall, however.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Denton, TX, was one of the premier playmakers in the nation this past season at Guyer High School.

A fluid athlete, Bowen was a menace patrolling the back end of the defense. He has the athletic ability to close ground quickly, and the ball skills to step in and pick off opposing quarterbacks.

His production as a kick returner also flashes his ability to make plays with the football in his hands, as Bowen is a legitimate game-breaker.

With the addition of Bowen, Oklahoma has officially signed 25 players in the Early Signing Period, including 15 defensive signees.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.