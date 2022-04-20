Six from 6: Baker Mayfield Broke OU Records, and OSU Hearts

In a wild 62-52 Bedlam victory in Stillwater, Mayfield shattered the OU record for passing yards and even flashed a quick Heisman moment on his way to a touchdown run.

Oklahoma legend Baker Mayfield gets his Heisman Trophy statue on Saturday at halftime of the Sooners’ annual spring game. SI Sooners commemorates the event by reliving Mayfield’s six most memorable performances during his three seasons as the OU starter.

— — — — —

No. 5: Pure Bedlam

OU 62, Oklahoma State 52

Nov. 4, 2017

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

In three Bedlam matchups, Baker Mayfield never lost to Oklahoma State.

His senior year, he made sure of that himself.

Mayfield threw for a school-record 598 yards and five touchdowns and added a TD on the ground in the highest-scoring Bedlam game in history as the Sooners outscored the Cowboys 62-52.

“We win ballgames,” Mayfield said. “No matter how you put it, we win ballgames. It's championship November. We keep winning, we'll take care of our own destiny.”

Mayfield’s Sooners gained 785 yards total offense — fourth-best in school history, the most in nearly 30 years, OU’s most ever in a Bedlam game, and a school record for yards allowed by the Cowboy defense.

Mayfield found Marquise Brown nine times for a school record 265 yards, including TD catches of 84 and 77 yards.

His own personal highlight — and maybe his Heisman moment — came when he ran for a touchdown and even flashed the Heisman pose while stiff-arming an OSU defender to the ground on his way to the end zone.

It was 38-all at halftime as Mayfield threw for 387 yards in the first half alone.

The second half was nearly as tight, but Mayfield made play after play to ensure the Sooners could pull away.

Rodney Anderson’s 43-yard touchdown catch from Mayfield gave OU a 48-38 lead late in the third quarter, but OSU’S Mason Rudolph (448 yards passing, five TDs) connected with Tyron Johnson for a 33-yard TD to cut it to 48-45.

Mayfield found Brown on the 77-yarder to extend it back to 55-45, but Johnson and Rudolph hooked up again on an 18-yard TD to cut it to 55-52.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Baker Mayfield preparing to break OU's passing records. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Baker Mayfield breaking Pistol Pete's heart. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Baker Mayfield was all smiles for the cameras after OU's 62-52 win.

After the teams exchanged scoreless drives, it was Trey Sermon who wrapped it up for the Sooners with a 53-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds to play.

The Sooners would have put it away a drive earlier, but Mayfield threw an end zone interception that gave the Cowboys hope.

Before the interception, Mayfield completed 5-of-6 passes for 190 yards and three TDs in the second half.

"I knew they were good, but I would have never expected that," said OSU defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer.

OU’s own defensive coordinator felt much the same way.

“He’s one of a kind,” said Mike Stoops. “I've never seen a guy like him.”