Sooners get WR commit from Marcellus Crutchfield - Gerald McCoy's son

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma received an addition to its 2020 recruiting class on Friday as wide receiver Marcellus Crutchfield committed to the Sooners.

Crutchfield is the son of Sooner legend Gerald McCoy.

Crutchfield announced the news on his Twitter feed.

Crutchfield is not ranked in the Rivals or 247 Sports databases, but in his high school career at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High School, he caught 61 passes for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns.

McCoy redshirted at OU in 2007 and was a three-year starter at defensive tackle from 2007-09. He was a two-time first-team All-American and was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

