No Tailgating at Oklahoma Games in 2020

Parker Thune

It was obvious that game days were going to look different in the COVID-19 era.

For the Sooners, preventing the spread of the coronavirus means saying goodbye to a few time-honored traditions.

Per a university press release Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma will not permit tailgating on campus throughout the 2020 football season, nor will the Sooners hold their annual homecoming.

“In past years, a typical game day in Norman draws over 100,000 people to campus,” said OU Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad in the statement. “While we realize these decisions will be disappointing to many, it is imperative that the university does its part to slow the spread of the virus on campus and in our community so we can protect each other.”

The Sooners previously announced plans to observe an attendance cap between 20 and 25 percent of stadium capacity. All fans admitted to a game must wear a face covering, in keeping with the university's campus mask mandate.

The university's ruling also means that there will be no OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash, Sooner Club Tailgate, Tailgate Guys, Varsity O Tailgate, or Walk of Champions in 2020.

