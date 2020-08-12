AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Sooners Announce Revised 2020 Schedule

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma announced its revised 2020 schedule on Wednesday morning after the Big 12 Conference affirmed its desire to forge ahead with a football season.

As expected, OU will open on Sept. 12 with a home game against Missouri State, then begins Big 12 play two weeks later with a home game against Kansas State.

That is followed by Iowa State in Ames on Oct. 3, and the Sooners and Longhorns tangle in Dallas on Oct. 10.

OU visits TCU on Oct. 24, and then visits Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

After an open date, the Bedlam Series returns to Norman on Nov. 21 -- both teams are coming off an open date -- and the Sooners finish at West Virginia on Nov. 28 and at home against Baylor on Dec. 5.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond arrested Wednesday

Sooners redshirt sophomore reportedly booked for DUI at Cleveland County detention center

Parker Thune

Bring back normal: A plea for realignment amid chaotic times in college football

With the NCAA crumbling and conferences at odds with member schools, it's an opportune time to re-evaluate the structure of the FBS

Parker Thune

From Zero to Hero: Did the Big 12 Just Save College Sports?

In the face of Coronavirus pandemic, did the Big 12 Conference just save college sports?

John. E. Hoover

Reports: Big 12 will attempt to play

Conference's presidents set to move forward with revised schedule after meeting Tuesday night, pending approval from athletic directors

Parker Thune

Pac-12 creates schedule casualties for Sooners, Big 12 in men's basketball, other sports

OU had a game against Washington slated for Dec. 19 in Las Vegas

John. E. Hoover

Grant of Rights? TV Contracts? Scholarship Limits? Big Ten Answered None of These

Big Ten Conference's cancelation of fall football season leaves plenty of unanswered questions

John. E. Hoover

TRACKER: Where each Power 5, Group of 5 conference stands on fall football

Big Ten becomes first Power 5 conference to cancel fall season; Pac-12 may not be far behind

Parker Thune

OU's Kaylee Dao nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Oklahoma Sooners soccer star Kaylee Dao nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

John. E. Hoover

Big 12/SEC alliance? College football just got weird

A partnership between the SEC, Big 12 and ACC — or just including certain schools, like Oklahoma — would fly in the face of convention in a churning 2020 season

John. E. Hoover

by

MattySolo

Spencer Rattler speaks out

Oklahoma quarterback expresses his opinion on Twitter that he wants to play football in 2020

John. E. Hoover