Sooners Announce Revised 2020 Schedule

Oklahoma announced its revised 2020 schedule on Wednesday morning after the Big 12 Conference affirmed its desire to forge ahead with a football season.

As expected, OU will open on Sept. 12 with a home game against Missouri State, then begins Big 12 play two weeks later with a home game against Kansas State.

That is followed by Iowa State in Ames on Oct. 3, and the Sooners and Longhorns tangle in Dallas on Oct. 10.

OU visits TCU on Oct. 24, and then visits Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

After an open date, the Bedlam Series returns to Norman on Nov. 21 -- both teams are coming off an open date -- and the Sooners finish at West Virginia on Nov. 28 and at home against Baylor on Dec. 5.