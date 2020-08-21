Sooners Coping in a 'Weird Time'

The Oklahoma Sooners are one of a few dozen teams expected to play football by the end of September. However, it is no surprise with 2020 that there is nothing habitual about the preparation for the upcoming college season.

It is to be expected that anything can change as the home opener against Missouri State approaches. Many OU players were quick to take to social media to express their opinions on whether or not it would be safe to allow players to participate in a game. All expressed how important the game was to them and the precautions they are willing to abide by in order to have a shot under the lights.

“They have definitely enforced the mask rule,” linebacker DeShaun White said Friday on a video press conference. “If we have our mask down for just a second someone will come by and tell us to pull it up. If we want to play, we just have to get over it.”

There is one common goal between players when it comes to coping with COVID-19: take it day by day. The Sooners agree to “treat business as usual” and went through every day of fall camp planning to play.

“It’s definitely been a weird time," said center Creed Humphrey, "a lot of uncertainty going around. But at the end of the day we have a lot of goals this season. We believe we have a really talented team and believe we can really make a lot of noise in the country this year. We’ve done too much this year to not play,”

The OU medical and coaching staff have provided an abundance of resources for players to turn to during the nation-wide bewilderment.

“We understand the risk and what could come with it,” Humphrey said. “At the end of the day, this team wants to play and we’re going to do whatever it takes.”

