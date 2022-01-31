Sooners in the NFL: Championship Sunday

Former Oklahoma running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine combined for 158 total yards to help the Cincinnati Bengals punch their ticket to Super Bowl 56.

The best doubleheader in football went down on Sunday in the NFL with the two conference championship games taking place and the participants in Super Bowl 56 being solidified.

Heading into the league’s semifinal games, Oklahoma knew that no matter what happened some combination of former Sooners would be claiming a Super Bowl ring in 2022.

All four teams left had multiple OU alums on the roster meaning that Sooner fans could just sit back and let the best former Oklahoma players win.

For former Sooners running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, they were trying to help the Cincinnati Bengals get back to the big game for the first time in over three decades.

Relatively large underdogs heading into Arrowhead Stadium and facing the two-time defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Mixon and Perine would both play a vital role in helping the Bengals pull off the stunning upset.

Mixon, who continues to blossom into one of the top-end running backs in the entire league, was superb again, rushing for 88 yards on 21 carries while adding another 27 yards in the receiving game on three receptions.

Perine, who has seen his touches fluctuate throughout the year, did not get a carry but certainly still did his part with three receptions for 43 yards - including an electrifying 41-yard touchdown reception to start Cincinnati’s comeback from a 21-3 first half hole.

Samaje Perine Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

Perine's touchdown cut the deficit to 21-10, with the Bengals slowly making up the rest of the ground and taking the game in overtime by a final score of 27-24 to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

As teammates at Oklahoma, Mixon and Perine formed one of the best running back duos in the country and one of the best in the history of the Sooners football program.

At the next level, while Mixon is clearly the featured option as opposed to it being a straight tandem, the two have been able to recapture some of that magic in giving the Bengals a 1-2 punch in their backfield.

Now, the two can try and win the ultimate prize together in Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams and fellow former Sooners Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Bobby Evans.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did on Championship Sunday:

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 27-24 OT at Kansas City)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 21 rushes for 88 yards, longest rush 23 yards, 3 receptions on 3 targets for 27 yards, longest reception 18 yards

: 21 rushes for 88 yards, longest rush 23 yards, 3 receptions on 3 targets for 27 yards, longest reception 18 yards RB Samaje Perine: 3 receptions on 4 targets for 43 yards, longest reception 41 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs

(L 27-24 vs Cincinnati)

TE Blake Bell : Saw playing time in reserve role, no targets or rushes

: Saw playing time in reserve role, no targets or rushes OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 8 snaps

Los Angeles Rams

(W 20-17 vs San Francisco)

OT Bobby Evans : Saw playing time in a reserve role

: Saw playing time in a reserve role LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 assisted tackle, 1 special teams tackle

(L 20-17 at LA Rams)

RB Trey Sermon : No rushes, 1 special teams tackle

: No rushes, 1 special teams tackle OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

