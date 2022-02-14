Sooners in the NFL: Super Bowl 56

Former Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and offensive lineman Bobby Evans are the newest former Sooner Super Bowl champions.

The 2021-2022 NFL season came to a conclusion on Sunday night with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals colliding in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Rams came into the day as solid favorites, but most agreed that Joe Burrow and the Bengals would still pose a hefty challenge and a fight that would likely be determined in the final quarter.

The matchup was also a battle of four former Oklahoma players - two on each team.

Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and offensive lineman Bobby Evans for Los Angeles, running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine for Cincinnati.

Joe Mixon Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Mixon’s heroics for the Bengals, becoming the first former Sooner to ever throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl (outside of Troy Aikman, who transferred to UCLA for the final two seasons of his collegiate career), it would be Okoronkwo and Evans hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as the Rams secured the 23-20 victory on their home turf.

Cincinnati controlled the scoreboard for the large majority of the second half, but in the end the combination of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp would have the last laugh connecting for a touchdown to take the lead with 1:25 to play.

The Rams defense would then get the final stop they needed to finish the job and give Los Angeles their second championship in franchise history - and first in the city of Los Angeles after relocating from St. Louis.

Both Okoronkwo and Evans did see the field at some point in the game, with the former Oklahoma linebacker even recording a solo tackle.

Now, they can get fitted for their Super Bowl rings as champions - a title that can never be taken away from them.

For Mixon and Perine, it is a tough ending to an otherwise highly impressive and improbable run.

The former Oklahoma backfield became the 1-2 punch for Cincinnati and nearly helped lift the Bengals to a remarkable title run.

Mixon finished the night with 72 yards rushing on 15 carries along with five receptions on six targets and, of course, the aforementioned touchdown pass.

Perine wouldn’t finish with any yardage but did get two carries and one target, being used frequently as the third-down back.

Cincinnati Bengals

(L 23-20 vs LA Rams)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

Los Angeles Rams

(W 23-20 vs Cincinnati)