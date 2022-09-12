Sooners in the NFL: Week 1

The first NFL Sunday of the season has come and gone with Week 1 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

As a new year begins, fan bases everywhere open things up with renewed hope and optimism that their favorite team can make 2022 a special campaign.

This is also true for players across the league, especially those in new places looking for a fresh start - like former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Carolina Panthers.

After a somewhat up and down first four professional seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the Heisman Trophy winner was dealt to the Panthers in the offseason - eventually winning the starting job last month.

Awaiting him in his first game was none other than those aforementioned Browns, as his former team took the trip to Charlotte to open the season.

While it didn’t end up going Mayfield’s way on the scoreboard, a 26-24 Cleveland win, the former No. 1 overall pick shook off a rocky first half to make a massive late charge to take a lead in the final minutes.

Trailing 20-7 going into the fourth quarter, Mayfield scampered in for a seven-yard touchdown run to slice the deficit down to 20-14.

Then, after the Browns extended their lead with a field goal, Mayfield uncorked a 75-yard bomb touchdown pass to Robbie Anderson to pull Carolina to within two points.

After the Panthers’ defense got a stop to get the ball back, the former Sooner helped engineer a drive to take the lead on a 34-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal with just 1:13 to go.

But, as previously referenced, the Browns were able to manage one last scoring drive of their own - hitting a game-winning 58-yard field goal in the final seconds to escape with the win.

While certainly disappointed with the end result, the game provided a lot of positives for Mayfield in his first game in Carolina that they can try to take into the rest of the season.

Next up, the Panthers will head to East Rutherford, NJ for a road date with the New York Giants.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 1:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 44-21 vs Kansas City)

WR Marquise Brown: 4 receptions for 43 yards, longest reception 26 yards, 1 touchdown

4 receptions for 43 yards, longest reception 26 yards, 1 touchdown OL Cody Ford: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Kyler Murray: Completed 22 of 34 passes for 193 yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 rushes for 29 yards

Completed 22 of 34 passes for 193 yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 rushes for 29 yards S Steven Parker: DNP (Practice Squad)

Atlanta Falcons

(L 27-26 vs New Orleans)

RB Damien Williams: 2 carries for 2 yards

Baltimore Ravens

(W 24-9 at NY Jets)

TE Mark Andrews: 5 receptions for 52 yards, longest reception 17 yards

5 receptions for 52 yards, longest reception 17 yards OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(W 31-10 at LA Rams on Thursday Night)

DL Jordan Phillips: 2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 4 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 3 quarterback hurries

Carolina Panthers

(L 26-24 vs Cleveland)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 16 of 27 passes for 235 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 5 carries for 6 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Cincinnati Bengals

(L 23-20 OT vs Pittsburgh)

RB Joe Mixon: 27 carries for 82 yards, longest rush 31 yards, 7 receptions for 63 yards

27 carries for 82 yards, longest rush 31 yards, 7 receptions for 63 yards RB Samaje Perine: 1 rush for 4 yards, 3 receptions for 33 yards

Cleveland Browns

(W 26-24 at Carolina)

DE Isaiah Thomas: DNP (Inactive)

DNP (Inactive) DL Perrion Winfrey: 1 pass deflection

1 pass deflection WR Mike Woods: DNP (Inactive)

Dallas Cowboys

(L 19-3 vs Tampa Bay)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: 1 assisted tackle

1 assisted tackle WR CeeDee Lamb: 2 receptions for 29 yards

Denver Broncos

(at Seattle on Monday Night)

OLB Nik Bonitto

S Delarrin Turner-Yell

Detroit Lions

(L 38-35 vs Philadelphia)

K Austin Seibert: 5 for 5 on extra point attempts

Green Bay Packers

(L 23-7 at Minnesota)

K Gabe Brkic: DNP (IR List)

Houston Texans

(Tied 20-20 vs Indianapolis)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, 1 quarterback hurry

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 44-21 at Arizona)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Long snapper for 9 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 24-19 at LA Chargers)

LB Curtis Bolton: DNP (Practice Squad)

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 24-19 vs Las Vegas)

LB Kenneth Murray: 3 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 5 total tackles

Los Angeles Rams

(L 31-10 vs Buffalo on Thursday Night)

OL Bobby Evans: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Minnesota Vikings

(W 23-7 vs Green Bay)

LB Brian Asamoah: Saw playing time in a reserve role

New England Patriots

(L 20-7 at Miami)

OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 8 carries for 25 yards, 2 receptions for 2 yards

New York Giants

(W 21-20 at Tennessee)

DB Tony Jefferson: Saw playing time in reserve role

Saw playing time in reserve role WR Sterling Shepard: 2 receptions for 71 yards, longest reception 65 yards, 1 touchdown

New York Jets

(L 24-9 vs Baltimore)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 38-35 at Detroit)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards, longest pass 54 yards, 17 carries for 90 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards, longest pass 54 yards, 17 carries for 90 yards, 1 rushing touchdown OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(W 23-20 at Cincinnati)

S Tre Norwood: 1 assisted tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(vs Denver on Monday Night)

CB Tre Brown

San Francisco 49ers

(L 19-10 at Chicago)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Washington Commanders

(W 28-22 vs Jacksonville)