Sooners in the NFL, Week 11

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have finally broken their four game losing streak, taking down the Minnesota Vikings inside U.S Bank Stadium, and four former Sooners celebrated the win: Neville Gallimore, Blake Bell, Steven Parker and CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb played 44 snaps and had four catches and two carries for a total of 46 yards. This included a spectacular catch in the corner of the end zone to give the Cowboys the lead in the second quarter.

READ: MORE ON CEEDEE'S CATCH (WITH VIDEO)

Lamb seems to always be a playmaker for the Cowboys. The ball thrown by Andy Dalton was in no way a catchable pass for most players. But in typical CeeDee fashion, with the wing span of an eagle, he was able to adjust his route, contort his body in mid-air, lean back, lay out and extend his arms to snag the football.

"Honestly, in that position it was very hard to see," Lamb said. "The lights from the stadium made it difficult. I ran my route and Andy gave me a great opportunity, a great ball to have the opportunity to make the catch. … At the end of the day you've got to win your individual battles, and I did."

It's a strong contender for NFL catch of the year.

"I let it go before he kind of set his angle on the route," Dalton said. "He took it a little flatter than I thought. For a guy like that to be able to make that kind of catch, you can see the talent that he has.

"CeeDee's so good when the ball is in the air, him being able to make his body in position to make acrobatic catches like that. You saw everything that he's done in college and some of the stuff that he's already been able to do since he's been here. I'm just trying to lay it up there, let him go have a chance at it. And he made an unbelievable catch."

Lamb now has 47 catches on the season, breaking the Cowboys' club record of 46, previously held by Bob Hayes, who set the mark in 1965.

Although Lamb isn’t racking up many yards, the plays always seem big. This makes touchdown No. 4 for the rookie. The energy he brings to the field is what Dallas needs during conference play against Washington this Thursday.

Here's how the Sooners in the NFL did in Week 11

Arizona Cardinals

(28-21 L, Seattle)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 67 snaps as a starter on offense. 5 rushes, 15 yards, 1 TD. Completed 29-of-42 passes for 269 yards, 2 TDs. Sacked three times.

DE Jordan Phillips: Did not play.

Baltimore Ravens

(30-24 L,Tennessee)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 56 of 65 snaps as a backup on offense. 7 targets, 5 catches, 96 yards. 1 touchdown.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 47 of 65 snaps as a starter on offense. 3 targets, 0 catches.

OL Orlando Brown: Played all 65 snaps as a starter on offense and 4 on special teams.

OL Ben Powers: Played 65 snaps as a starter on offense and 4 snaps on specialteams.

Cincinnati Bengals

(20-9 L, Washington)

RB Joe Mixon: Not Active.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 31 of 68 snaps on offense as a backup and 13 on special teams. 2 targets, 1 catch, 2 yards. 5 carries, 19 yards.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 23 snaps on special teams.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 20 of 62 snaps as a backup on defense and 5 on special teams. Made 2 tackles (1 solo).

Austin Seibert: Not Active

Cleveland Browns

(22-17 W, Philadelphia)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 67 snaps as a starter on offense. 6 rushes for 9 yard. Completed 12-of-22 passes for 204 yards. No touchdowns. 2 fumbles.

Dallas Cowboys

(31-28 W, Minnesota)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 44 of 66 snaps as a starter on offense and 3 snaps on special teams. 6 targets, 4 catches, 34 yards. 2 carries, 12 yards, 1 touchdown. 3 punt returns, 48 yards. Successful 2-point conversion run.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 38 of 64 snaps on defense as a starter.

TE Blake Bell: Played 14 snaps as a backup on offense and 8 snaps on special teams. 1 target, 1 reception, 13 yards.

S Steven Parker: Played 14 snaps on special teams.

Detroit Lions

(20-0 L, Carolina)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 17 of 56 snaps as a starter on offense. 7 carries, 18 yards.

Houston Texans

(27-20 W, New England)

WR Kenny Stills: Played 4 of 61 snaps as a backup on offense.

Kansas City Chiefs

(22-17 W, Las Vegas)

James Winchester: Played 7 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 7 long snaps.

Los Angeles Chargers

(34-28 W, NY Jets)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played 46 of 60 snaps as a starter on defense and 5 snaps on special teams. Made 7 tackles (4 solo).

Los Angeles Rams

(27-24 W, Tampa Bay)

OL Bobby Evans: Played ( ) snap as a backup on offense.

Obo Okoronkwo: Injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles

(22-17 L, Cleveland)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 1 of 68 snaps as a backup on offense. 1 carries, 6 yards.

OT Lane Johnson: Played 41 of 68 snaps as a starter on offense.

Washington Football Team

(20-9 W, Cincinnati)

WR Jeff Badet: Not Active.

P Tress Way: Played 10 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 5 holds and 5 punts.