Sooners in the NFL, Week 12

A lot of former OU guys are having a great year, but several others had a very difficult week

Baker Mayfield vs. Jacksonville Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Seems to be the perspective on 2020. It’s either going great or, frankly, it is not.

For example, Baker Mayfield led the Cleveland Browns to another win and continues to break records and make history.

However, there are five weeks to go in the NFL regular season and a handful of Sooners are down for the count.

Wide receiver Kenny Stills was released from the Texans earlier this past week. His position started to get overtaken by younger stars on the roster. Nevertheless, he is a prospect to other teams where he could make a larger impact. Stills was in the last year of his contract in Houston.

Offensive lineman Lane Johnson is out due to a season-ending ankle injury. This certainly does not help the quarterback fiasco in Philadelphia. Johnson was one of the Eagles’ most reliable linemen when given opportunities, playing in only six games. He is expected to undergo another surgery.

Offensive guard Cody Ford also goes down for the season with a knee injury after playing seven games for the Buffalo Bills. The recent draft pick from Oklahoma had become a reliable and at times dominant starter up front. Ford tore his meniscus and is set to have surgery to fix it.

Lastly, the Baltimore Ravens have a big conference matchup with Pittsburgh rescheduled for Wednesday. Although there are a number of Sooners on the roster, Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews won’t be in the vicinity. Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the 22nd player the Raven’s have placed on the reserve list due to the pandemic.

Here’s how the Sooners did in Week 12 of the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals

(20-17 L, New England)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 74 snaps as a starter on offense. 5 rushes, 31 yards. Completed 23-of-34 passes for 170 yards. 1 interception, 2 sacks.

DE Jordan Phillips: Did not play.

DT Stacy McGee: Did not play.

Buffalo Bills

(27-17 W, LA Chargers)

OL Daryl Williams: Played 62 snaps on offense as a starter.

OL Cody Ford: Out for the season.

Cincinnati Bengals

(19-17 L, NY Giants)

RB Joe Mixon: Not Active.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 7 of 49 snaps on offense as a backup and 16 on special teams. 1 targets, 1 catch, 2 yards. 1 kickoff return, 13 yards.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 4 snaps on defense as a backup and 24 snaps on special teams. 1 tackle (solo).

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 21 of 81 snaps as a backup on defense and 5 on special teams. Made 3 tackles (assist).

Austin Seibert: Not Active

Cleveland Browns

(27-25 W, Jacksonville)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 67 snaps as a starter on offense. 4 rushes for 9 yards. Completed 19-of-29 passes for 258 yards. 2 touchdowns. 2 sacks.

Dallas Cowboys

(41-16 L, Washington)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 42 of 59 snaps as a starter on offense and 2 snaps on special teams. 7 targets, 5 catches, 21 yards. 1 punt return, 9 yards.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 35 of 69 snaps as a starter on defense.

TE Blake Bell: Played 18 of 59 snaps as a backup on offense and 12 snaps on special teams.

S Steven Parker: Played 17 snaps on special teams.

Detroit Lions

(41-25 L, Houston)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 22 of 82 snaps as a starter on offense. 15 carries, 55 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs

(27-24 W, Tampa Bay)

James Winchester: Played 9 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 8 long snaps.

Los Angeles Chargers

(27-17 L, Buffalo)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played 59 of 62 snaps as a starter on defense and 5 snaps on special teams. Made 5 tackles (4 solo).

Los Angeles Rams

(23-20 L, San Francisco)

OL Bobby Evans: Did not play.

Minnesota Vikings

(28-27 W, Carolina)

OL Dru Samia: Played 5 snaps on offense as a backup.

Philadelphia Eagles

(23-17 L, Seattle)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 2 of 71 snaps as a backup on offense. Completed 1-of-1 passes for 6 yards.

OL Lane Johnson: Out for the season.

San Francisco 49ers

(23-20 W, LA Rams)

OL Trent Williams: Played 72 snaps as a starter on offense.

Washington Football Team

(41-16 W, Dallas)

WR Jeff Badet: Not Active.

P Tress Way: Played 9 snaps on special teams. 2 punts, 58.5-yard average. Perfect on 7 placekick holds.