Sooners in the NFL: Week 12

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 12 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts.

On the final weekend in November, every game is essential for teams in the thick of the playoff chase - but an extra level of importance lies when two teams jockeying in the wild card race find themselves pitted against one another.

That was the certainly case on Sunday in Landover, MD when the 6-5 Washington Commanders hosted the 5-6 Atlanta Falcons at FedExField.

In a game between two fairly even teams with a lot on the line, small differences can end up being all that separates one squad from coming out on top or leaving with a gut-punch loss.

Insert Washington and former Oklahoma punter Tress Way - who continued to be the Commanders’ unsung hero and secret weapon.

Way may have only had a handful of punts on Sunday, but he sure made them count.

After sticking the Falcons at their own 23-yard line in the early stages of the second quarter, the Tulsa product came through with a clutch 45-yard boot to pin Atlanta at their own five-yard line in the third frame.

In a 10-10 tie, the Falcons immediately went three-and-out offensively, giving the Commanders the ball back with great field position.

Washington then cashed that in for the eventual game-winning touchdown - with Way’s punt on the previous possession serving as the catalyst to the entire sequence.

After another punt later in which he again stuck Atlanta inside their own 20, the former Sooner would end coming through with the game-sealing play - albeit in unconventional fashion.

With under a minute to go and the Falcons without a timeout, Way drew a “running into the kicker” foul that gave Washington a first down and effectively ended the game.

Tress Way on ground following "running into the kicker" penalty Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

While most aren’t going to point to a team’s punter as a large reason for their success, Way has been an essential piece for the Commanders for nearly a decade.

Regarded by many as the best punter in the sport, the former Oklahoma leg showcased once again on Sunday the sort of impact he can have on the game as Washington picked up the huge 19-13 win to move to 7-5 on the season and stay firmly in the playoff hunt.

Looking to keep the momentum rolling, the Commanders will hit the road next week for a huge divisional tilt at the New York Giants on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 12:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 25-24 vs LA Chargers)

WR Marquise Brown: 6 receptions on 8 targets for 46 yards

6 receptions on 8 targets for 46 yards OL Cody Ford: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Saw playing time in a reserve role OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Kyler Murray: Completed 18 of 29 passes for 191 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 7 rushes for 56 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Atlanta Falcons

(L 19-13 at Washington)

DL Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) RB Damien Williams: DNP (IR List)

Baltimore Ravens

(L 28-27 at Jacksonville)

TE Mark Andrews: 4 receptions on 7 targets for 50 yards

4 receptions on 7 targets for 50 yards OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(W 28-25 at Detroit on Thanksgiving)

DL Jordan Phillips: 2 assisted tackles, 2 quarterback hurries

Carolina Panthers

(W 23-10 vs Denver)

QB Baker Mayfield: DNP

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 20-16 at Tennessee)

RB Joe Mixon: DNP (Inactive)

DNP (Inactive) RB Samaje Perine: 17 rushes for 58 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 receptions on 7 targets for 32 yards

Cleveland Browns

(W 23-17 OT vs Tampa Bay)

DE Isaiah Thomas: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles DL Perrion Winfrey: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles WR Mike Woods: DNP (Inactive)

Dallas Cowboys

(W 28-20 vs NY Giants on Thanksgiving)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles WR CeeDee Lamb: 6 receptions on 11 targets for 106 yards, 2 rushes for 11 yards

Denver Broncos

(L 23-10 at Carolina)

OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 solo tackle, 1 quarterback hurry

1 solo tackle, 1 quarterback hurry S Delarrin Turner-Yell: 1 fumble recovery

Green Bay Packers

(L 40-33 at Philadelphia)

WR Dede Westbrook: DNP (Practice Squad)

Houston Texans

(L 30-15 at Miami)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 26-10 vs LA Rams)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 7 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(W 40-34 OT at Seattle)

LB Curtis Bolton: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 25-24 at Arizona)

LB Kenneth Murray: 3 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 1 pass deflection

Los Angeles Rams

(L 26-10 at Kansas City)

OL Bobby Evans: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Minnesota Vikings

(W 33-26 vs New England on Thanksgiving)

LB Brian Asamoah: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

New England Patriots

(L 33-26 at Minnesota on Thanksgiving)

OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 7 rushes for 36 yards, 9 receptions on 10 targets for 76 yards

New York Giants

(L 28-20 at Dallas on Thanksgiving)

DB Tony Jefferson: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)

New York Jets

(W 31-10 vs Chicago)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 40-33 vs Green Bay)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 16 of 28 passes for 153 yards, 2 touchdowns, 17 rushes for 157 yards

Completed 16 of 28 passes for 153 yards, 2 touchdowns, 17 rushes for 157 yards OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Started at right tackle OL Tyrese Robinson: DNP (Practice Squad)

Pittsburgh Steelers

(at Indianapolis on Monday Night)

S Tre Norwood:

San Francisco 49ers

(W 13-0 vs New Orleans)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(L 40-34 OT vs Las Vegas)

CB Tre Brown: 1 solo tackle

Washington Commanders

(W 19-13 vs Atlanta)