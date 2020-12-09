Sooners in the NFL, Week 13

Lincoln Riley can take a bow after Sunday's quarterback excellence added to his legacy

Baker Mayfield at Tennessee Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Another week goes by in the NFL and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is once again raking in more validation of his quarterback success beyond the college game.

Three former Oklahoma QBs took the field on Sunday, and all accounted for a touchdown or more.

Riley was asked Monday about the performance of his previous players — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

“That’s the goal,” Riley said on the Big 12 coaches teleconference, “that our guys here can be developed and, you know, one, you get good enough players in here, and then be developed and progressed enough that they can eventually have that opportunity.

“So, pretty cool. Yeah, pretty cool that all three of our last starters — and not just our three last starters, but our three last starters over the last three years — you know, it’s not like they all had three- and four-year careers here. Really, as a starter, only Baker did. So, pretty cool to see those guys there and having the success that early in their careers.”

Mayfield continues to reach new heights and set records for the Cleveland Browns. For the first time since 1994, the Browns have a 9-3 record. Mayfield went 20-of-25, throwing for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.

Kyler Murray vs. the Rams Michael Chow-Imagn Content Services, LLC

In Arizona, Murray is still providing an abundance of energy for the Cardinals offense as the team chases first place in the NFC West and a playoff spot. Although the Cardinals came up short to the L.A. Rams, Murray still completed 21 passes and accounted for three touchdowns.

“Like anybody, it’s gonna be about getting a scheme that fits ‘em and then getting enough weapons around that these guys can go attack,” Riley said. “But they’re all three good players.

“You’ve got to fit to what they do well. Baker’s had a lot of different coaches, coordinators, all that, but starting to, I think, settle in with what he does well. And Kyler probably went into the most advantageous situation there in Arizona, as far as people that were committed to building a scheme around what he does well. And I think Jalen will be no different.”

Jalen Hurts vs. Green Bay Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

This week's big news only added to Riley's QB reputation: Hurts will start for the Eagles in this week's game at New Orleans.

It’s been an up-and-coming decision for Philadelphia to pull Hurts from the bench for a chance at more snaps as Carson Wentz has not fulfilled expectations all season.

After Wentz threw for just 79 yards and took four sacks through the first three quarters, Hurts was given the opportunity to shine.

He entered the game to finish the third quarter and went on to throw five passes for 109 yards, including his first career touchdown — a fourth-and-18 dime for 32 yards to the corner of the end zone.

“I think Jalen’s a good enough thrower to do well in that league,” Riley said. “And then obviously he brings a lot of other qualities — leadership and then certainly his athleticism and physicality in running the football that makes him tough to defend.

“I’m excited for Jalen’s opportunity. I know he played pretty well yesterday, and if he does get further opportunities, I know he’ll be ready.”

Here's how the rest of the Sooners did in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals

(38-28 L, LA Rams)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 64 snaps as a starter on offense. 5 rushes, 15 yards. Completed 21-of-39 passes for 173 yards. 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks, 2 fumbles.

DE Jordan Phillips: Did not play.

DT Stacey McGee: Did not play.

Baltimore Ravens

(34-17 w, Dallas)

TE Mark Andrews: Out, COVID-19 reserve.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 45 of 55 snaps as a starter on offense. 8 targets, 5 catches, 39 yards, 1 TD. Played one snap on special teams.

LT Orlando Brown: Played all 55 snaps as a starter on offense. Played 7 snaps on special teams.

RG Ben Powers: Played all 55 snaps as a starter on offense. Played 7 snaps on special teams.

Buffalo Bills

(34-24 W, San Francisco)

OL Daryl Williams: Played right tackle on offense as a starter.

OL Cody Ford: Out for the season.

Cincinnati Bengals

(19-7 L, Miami)

RB Joe Mixon: Not Active.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 17 of 52 snaps on offense as a backup and 15 on special teams. 3 carries, 7 yards.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 7 of 70 snaps on defense as a backup and 25 snaps on special teams. 1 fumble recovery for a 73 yard touchdown. 1 tackle (solo).

DE Amani Bledsoe: Did not Play.

Austin Seibert: Not Active.

Cleveland Browns

(41-35 W, Tennessee)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 72 snaps as a starter on offense. 4 rushes, 5 yards. Completed 25-of-33 passes for 334 yards, 4 TDs. 1 target, 1 catch, 6 yards. 1 fumble.

Dallas Cowboys

(34-17 L, Baltimore)

TE Blake Bell: Played 18 of 79 snaps as a backup on offense. 1 target, 1 catch, 2 yards. Played 13 snaps on special teams.

NG Neville Gallimore: Played 36 snaps as a starter on defense. 4 tackles, 2 solo.

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 48 of 79 snaps as a starter on offense. 9 targets, 6 catches, 46 yards. Played 2 snaps on special teams. 1 punt return fair catch.

DB Steven Parker: Injured reserve.

Detroit Lions

(34-30 W, Chicago)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 32 of 68 snaps as a starter on offense. 16 carries, 57 yards. 1 target, 0 catches.

Kansas City Chiefs

(22-16 W, Denver)

James Winchester: Played 9 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 6 placekicks and 3 punts.

Los Angeles Chargers

(45-0 L, New England)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played all 67 snaps as a starter on defense and 8 snaps on special teams. Made 14 tackles (12 solo).

Los Angeles Rams

(38-28 W, Arizona)

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Played 18 of 64 snaps as a backup on defense. Played 6 snaps on special teams.

OL Bobby Evans: Did not play.

Minnesota Vikings

(27-24 W, Jacksonville)

OL Dru Samia: Played 6 snaps on special teams.

Philadelphia Eagles

(30-16 L, Green Bay)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 26 of 62 snaps as a backup on offense. 5 rushes, 29 yards. Completed 5-of-12 passes for 109 yards. 1 TD, 1 INT.

OT Lane Johnson: Out for the season.

San Francisco 49ers

(34-24 L, Buffalo)

OL Trent Williams: On Reserve-COVID list.

Washington Football Team

(23-17 W, Pittsburgh)

WR Jeff Badet: Not Active.

P Tress Way: Played 12 snaps on special teams. 7 punts, 42.0-yard average, 60-yard long. Perfect holds on 2 PATs and 3 FGs.