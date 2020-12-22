Sooners in the NFL, Week 16

Jalen Hurts vs. Kyler Murray was another entertaining showdown of former Lincoln Riley pupils

Lincoln Riley must be so proud. Another week in the NFL, another week of everyone talking about his old quarterbacks.

Arizona and Philadelphia struggle to keep up in their divisions, sitting third and fourth, respectively. But Sunday’s game between the Cardinals and Eagles was an even and entertaining matchup because both quarterbacks — Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts — gave their teams a chance.

Murray has been the spark for the Cardinals all season. From the overtime win against Seattle to the last second Hail Mary against the Bills, Murray has executed an abundance of game-changing plays, including a handful on Sunday. One big one came midway through the fourth quarter against Hurts and the Eagles.

Murray had 27 completions for 406 yards, 29 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His 20-yard touchdown strike to DeAndre Hopkins put Arizona up for good.

The Cardinals defense was able to hold off Hurts and the Eagles over the next two drives.

Although it’s another loss on Philadelphia’s record, don’t count Hurts out. His remarkable victory against the Saints showed he can play in the NFL, and the loss in the desert did nothing to diminish that idea.

Other than being sacked six times, Hurts’ stats hang with the rest of the previous Sooner QBs.

Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and accounted for an additional rushing touchdown.

The season is closing, but Hurts should be even better with more experience under his belt.

Here's how the Sooners did in Week 16 of the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals

(33-26 W, Philadelphia)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 68 snaps as a starter on offense. 8 rushes, 29 yards, 1 touchdown. Completed 27-of-36 passes for 406 yards, 2 touchdowns. 1 sack. 1 interception.

DE Jordan Phillips: Did not play.

DT Stacy McGee: Did not play.

Baltimore Ravens

(40-14 W, Jacksonville)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 34 of 66 snaps as a backup on offense. 5 targets, 5 catches, 66 yards, 1 touchdown.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 52 of 66 snaps as a starter on offense. 7 targets, 6 catches, 98 yards.

OL Orlando Brown: Played all 66 snaps as a starter on offense and 7 snaps on special teams.

OL Ben Powers: Played all 66 snaps as a starter on offense and 7 snaps on special teams.

Buffalo Bills

(48-19 W, Denver)

OL Daryl Williams: Played 44 of 73 snaps on offense as a starter and 5 snaps on special teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

(27-17 W, Pittsburgh)

RB Joe Mixon: Not Active.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 12 of 56 snaps as a backup on offense. Played 23 snaps on special teams. 4 carries, 14 yards.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 11 of 65 snaps as a backup on defense as a backup. Played 8 snaps on special teams. 1 recovered fumble.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 20 of 65 snaps as a backup on defense.

K Austin Seibert: Played 12 snaps on special teams. Made 2-of-3 FGs (34, 33 yards; missed 55 yards). Made 3-of-3 PATs. 6 kickoffs, 5 touchbacks.

Cleveland Browns

(20-6 W, NY Giants)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 64 snaps as a starter on offense. 4 rushes for 11 yards. Completed 27-of-32 passes for 297 yards, 2 touchdowns. 1 sack.

Dallas Cowboys

(41-33 W, San Francisco)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 33 of 58 snaps as a starter on offense and 5 snaps on special teams. 7 targets, 5 catches, 85 yards. 1 punt return, 16 yards. 1 kickoff, 47 yards, returned for a touchdown.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 41 of 84 snaps on defense as a starter. 5 tackles (2 solo).

TE Blake Bell: Played 22 of 58 snaps as a backup on offense and 14 snaps on special teams. 1 rush, 2 yards. 1 target, 1 catch, 10 yards.

S Steven Parker: Did not play.

Detroit Lions

(46-25 L, Tennessee)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 16 of 65 snaps as a backup on offense. 6 carries, 23 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs

(32-29 W, New Orleans)

James Winchester: Played 10 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 10 long snaps. 2 tackles.

Los Angeles Chargers

(30-27 W, Las Vegas)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played all 76 snaps as a starter on defense and 6 snaps on special teams. Made 2 tackles (2 solo).

Los Angeles Rams

(23-20 L, NY Jets)

OL Bobby Evans: Did not play.

LB Obo Okoronkwo: Played 9 of 65 snaps on defense as a starter and 10 on special teams. 2 tackles (1 solo).

Minnesota Vikings

(33-27 L, Chicago)

OL Dru Samia: Played 5 snaps on special teams.

New York Giants

(20-6 L, Cleveland)

WR Sterling Shepard: Played 38 of 54 snaps as a starter on offense. 7 targets, 4 catches, 51 yards. 1 rush, -3 yards.

Philadelphia Eagles

(33-26 L, Arizona)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played all 83 snaps as a starter on offense. Completed 24-of-44 passes for 338 yards, 3 touchdowns. 11 carries, 63 yards, 1 touchdown. 1 penalty, enforced in the end zone for a safety. 3 fumbles, 1 fumble recovered. 6 sacks.

San Francisco 49ers

(41-33 L, Dallas)

OL Trent Williams: Played 84 snaps as a starter on offense.

\Washington Football Team

(20-15 L, Seattle)

P Tress Way: Played 6 snaps on special teams. 4 punts, 45.5-yard average. Held on 2 extra points.

