Sooners in the NFL, Week 17: Baker Mayfield delivers on his pre-draft comments

Oklahoma's 2017 Heisman Trophy winner said at the Combine he would be the guy to turn around the Browns' moribund franchise ... and he was right

Baker Mayfield is playoff bound Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Long before Baker Mayfield built his chief reputation with the Cleveland Browns, he predicted he was fully capable of pulling the NFL’s most moribund franchise out of a two-decade losing slump.

During the 2018 NFL Combine, Mayfield confidently stated, “I think that if anybody’s going to turn that franchise around it would be me. They’re close. They’re very close. They have the right pieces. I think they just need one guy, a quarterback, to make the difference.”

The following April, with the No. 1 overall pick, the Browns hoped to solve their issues by drafting the 2017 Oklahoma Heisman winner.

Mayfield has certainly made all of the difference.

Previously, the Browns suffered a devastating record, winning only four games in the last three seasons, including a 1-31 stretch in 2016 and 2017.

Now, the Browns are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

In just three full seasons, Mayfield has a total of 11,115 offensive yards and 75 touchdown passes, has completed 62 percent of his throws and with a 95.9 efficiency rating this season, raised his career rating to 89.1.

He's also just the third NFL QB with 3,500 yards and 20 TD passes in each of his first three seasons, joining Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

However, the most impressive record being credited to Mayfield is simple: The Browns are 11-5 this season, the franchise’s best record since 1994.

Mayfield was right on with his comment at the combine.

Through the adversity of four head coaches, three offensive coordinators and two general managers, Mayfield’s results — and the Browns’ trip to the playoffs — validate the team’s decision to draft him No. 1, and validates Mayfield’s uncommonly powerful belief in himself.