Sooners in the NFL: Week 18
Another Sunday has come and gone and the longest NFL season of all-time has been completed.
The first Week 18 in league history provided plenty of intrigue with teams jockeying for playoff spots and playoff positioning.
Coming into the day, only the NFC No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers’ fate had been sealed as the top team in their respective conference.
Every other slot in the playoffs was yet to be determined and the games showcased it on Sunday with nearly every team going for a win.
For former Oklahoma offensive lineman Daryl Williams and the Buffalo Bills, the season finale against the New York Jets presented the team with the opportunity to clinch the AFC East and thus give the Bills a home playoff game next week.
A Buffalo loss, however, would open the door for the New England Patriots to snag the division crown should they get a road win over the Miami Dolphins.
Fortunately for Bills fans, they wouldn’t leave it up to other teams to decide their fate.
After letting the Jets hang around for awhile, Buffalo would eventually force their will and cruise to 27-10 victory.
Williams and the Bills’ offensive line played a vital role in the win, keeping quarterback Josh Allen clean all game allowing no sacks.
The Buffalo run game was also going, averaging over five yards-per-carry to help control the time of possession battle 37:00-23:00.
Williams continues to be one of the more underrated former Sooners in the NFL, consistently being a reliable and productive piece for teams up front.
After playing with the Carolina Panthers for five seasons from 2015-2019, Williams came to the Bills prior to the 2020 season and has now helped Buffalo claim back-to-back AFC East titles.
As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 18:
Arizona Cardinals
(L 38-30 vs Seattle)
- QB Kyler Murray: Completed 28 of 39 passes for 240 yards, longest pass 35 yards, 1 touchdown, 5 rushes for 35 yards
- DL Jordan Phillips: DNP (Inactive)
Baltimore Ravens
(L 16-13 vs Pittsburgh)
- TE Mark Andrews: 8 receptions on 16 targets for 85 yards, longest reception 28 yards, 1 rush for 0 yards
- WR Marquise Brown: 3 receptions on 7 targets for 27 yards, longest reception 11 yards
- S Tony Jefferson: 1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles, 3 total tackles, 1 special teams assisted tackle
- OG Ben Powers: DNP (Inactive)
Buffalo Bills
(W 27-10 vs NY Jets)
- OT Cody Ford: Saw playing time in a reserve role
- OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right guard
Chicago Bears
(L 31-17 at Minnesota)
- RB Damien Williams: 3 receptions on 5 targets for 33 yards, longest reception 23 yards, 1 touchdown
Cincinnati Bengals
(L 21-16 at Cleveland)
- LB Jordan Evans: DNP (IR List)
- RB Joe Mixon: DNP
- RB Samaje Perine: Saw playing time in reserve role, no rushes or targets
Cleveland Browns
(W 21-16 vs Cincinnati)
- QB Baker Mayfield: DNP
Dallas Cowboys
(W 51-26 at Philadelphia on Saturday)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: 2 receptions on 2 targets for 45 yards, longest reception 31 yards,
- DT Neville Gallimore: 3 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 5 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Detroit Lions
(W 37-30 vs Green Bay)
- CB Parnell Motley: DNP (Practice Squad)
- LB Curtis Bolton: Saw playing time in reserve role
- K Austin Seibert: DNP (IR List)
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 28-24 at Denver on Saturday)
- TE Blake Bell: Saw playing time in reserve role, no targets
- OT Orlando Brown: Received start at left tackle
- C Creed Humphrey: Received start at center
- LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 6 snaps
Las Vegas Raiders
(W 35-32 vs LA Chargers)
- DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)
Los Angeles Chargers
(L 35-32 at Las Vegas)
- LB Kenneth Murray: 2 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 5 total tackles
Los Angeles Rams
(L 27-24 vs San Francisco)
- OT Bobby Evans: Saw playing time in reserve role
- LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Saw playing time in reserve role, no tackles
Minnesota Vikings
(L 37-10 at Green Bay)
- WR Dede Westbrook: 1 fair catch
New England Patriots
(L 33-24 at Miami)
- DE Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 4 rushes for 34 yards, longest rush 12 yards, 1 reception on 2 targets for 2 yards
New Orleans Saints
(W 30-20 at Atlanta)
- WR Kenny Stills: DNP (Inactive)
New York Giants
(L 22-7 vs Washington)
- DB Steven Parker: 1 special teams tackle
- WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)
New York Jets
(L 27-10 at Buffalo)
- OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)
Philadelphia Eagles
(L 51-26 vs Dallas on Saturday)
- QB Jalen Hurts: DNP (Inactive)
- OT Lane Johnson: DNP (Inactive)
Pittsburgh Steelers
(W 16-13 at Baltimore)
- DB Tre Norwood: 1 special teams tackle
San Francisco 49ers
(W 27-24 at LA Rams)
- RB Trey Sermon: DNP (IR List)
- OT Trent Williams: DNP (Inactive)
Seattle Seahawks
(W 38-30 at Arizona)
- CB Tre Brown: DNP (IR List)
- RB Adrian Peterson: DNP (Practice Squad)
Tennessee Titans
(W 28-25 at Houston)
- DE Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)
Washington Football Team
(W 22-7 at NY Giants)
- P Tress Way: 6 punts for 245 yards, 40.8 yards per punt, 3 touchbacks, 3 punts inside the 20, longest punt 56 yards