Sooners in the NFL, Week 4

Cincinnati’s first win of the NFL season was carried in on the broad shoulders of Joe Mixon.

On a big Sunday for former Sooners, Mixon accounted for three of the Bengals’ four touchdowns — his first career three-TD game — and led Cincy to a 33-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In all, OU players scored 14 touchdowns in Week 4, which represents 19 percent of all NFL touchdowns scored this weekend.

Mixon, a former 5-star recruit from California, became a familiar name to Sooner Nation in the recruiting game. His first season in Norman, however, was spent under suspension.

In 2016, Mixon became the first OU player to record 200 yards rushing and 100 receiving when he shredded Texas Tech for 263 and 114 and scored five touchdowns in the Sooner classic in Lubbock.

Mixon spent two seasons in Norman before declaring for the draft in 2017. During his time in the league, he has totaled 3,246 rushing yards and 121 receptions for 958 yards.

Up next for the Bengals is a noon kickoff against the Ravens in Baltimore, where Mixon will reunite with several former OU teammates.

Here’s how former Sooner’s did in last week’s game:

Arizona Cardinals

(31-21 L, Carolina)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 57 snaps as a starter on offense. 6 rushes, 78 yards, 0 TDs. Completed 24-of-31 passes for 133 yards, 3 TD. Sacked once.

DE Jordan Phillips: Started 46 of 77 snaps on defense and 6 snaps on special teams. Made 2 tackles and 1 pass deflection.

Baltimore Ravens

(31-17 W, Washington)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 37 of 57 snaps as a starter on offense. 3 targets, 3 catches, 57 yards, 2 touchdowns.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 43 of 57 snaps as a starter on offense. 8 targets, 4 catches, 86 yards.

OL Orlando Brown: Played all 57 snaps as a starter on offense and 5 on special teams. 1 penalty, false start, no play.

OL Ben Powers: Played 7 of 57 snaps on offense as a backup and 5 snaps on specia lteams.

Buffalo Bills

(30-23 W, Las Vegas)

OL Cody Ford: Played all 61 snaps as a starter at left guard on offense and 5 on special teams. 1 penalty, 10 yards (holding).

OL Daryl Williams: Played all 61 snaps as a starter at right tackle on offense and 5 on special teams. 1 penalty, 10 yards (holding).

Cincinnati Bengals

(33-25 W, Jacksonville)

RB Joe Mixon: Played 62 of 75 snaps as a starter on offense. 25 rushes for 151 yards, 2 touchdowns. 6 targets, 6 catches for 30 yards, 1 touchdown.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 1 snap as a backup on offense and 18 snaps on special teams.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 12 of 68 snaps as a backup on defense and 24 snaps on special teams. Made 2 tackles, 1 sack for a loss of 7 yards and 1 pass defense.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 14 of 68 snaps as a backup on defense and 6 snaps on special teams. Made 2 tackles.

Austin Seibert: Did not play.

Cleveland Browns

(49-38 W, Dallas)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 75 snaps as a starter on offense. 3 rushes for 6 yards. Completed 19-of-30 passes for 165 yards, 2 TD. Sacked once.

Dallas Cowboys

(49-38 L, Cleveland)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 62 of 82 snaps as a starter on offense and 5 snaps on special teams. 7 targets, 5 catches, 79 yards, 2 touchdowns. 3 punt returns, 26 yards.

DT Neville Gallimore: Not active.

TE Blake Bell: Played 28 snaps as a backup on offense and 10 snaps on special teams. 2 targets, 2 catches, 24 yards.

Detroit Lions

(35-29 L, New Orleans)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 27 of 61 snaps on offense as a starter. 11 rushes, 36 yards rushing, 1 touchdown.

Houston Texans

(31-23 L, Minnesota)

WR Kenny Stills: Played 27 of 65 snaps on offense as a substitute. 4 targets, 2 catches, 39 yards receiving, 1 touchdown.

Jacksonville Jaguars

(33-25 L, Cincinnati )

WR Dede Westbrook: Not active.

Kansas City Chiefs

(26-10 W, New England)

LS James Winchester: Played 9 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 5 place kicks and 4 punts.

Los Angeles Chargers

(38-31 L, Tampa Bay)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played 74 of 76 snaps as a starter on defense. Made 10 tackles (6 solo). Played 7 snaps on special teams.

Los Angeles Rams

(17-9 W, New York Giants)

OL Bobby Evans: Played 1 snap on special teams.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Played 15 of 62 snaps on defense as a backup and 19 on special teams. Made 2 tackles, had 1 sack for 7-yard loss.

Minnesota Vikings

(31-23 W, Houston)

OL Dru Samia: Played all 66 snaps on offense as a right guard and 6 snaps on special teams.

New York Giants

(17-9 L, LA Rams)

WR Sterling Shepard: Injured reserve.

Philadelphia Eagles

(25-20 W, San Francisco)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 4 of 62 snaps on offense as a backup. 3 carries, 18 yards.

Lane Johnson: Played 37 of 62 snaps as a starter on offense.

San Francisco 49ers

(25-20 L, Philadelphia)

OL Trent Williams: Played all 73 snaps as a starter at left tackle. 2 penalties for 15 yards, (holding, false start).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(38-31 W, LA Chargers)

CB Parnell Motley: Played 10 snaps on special teams.

Washington Football Team

(31-17 L, Baltimore)

P Tress Way: Played 9 snaps on special teams. 5 punts, 45.8 avg., 40.2 net avg.