Sooners in the NFL, Week 6

A familiar dynamic duo went to work Monday night on a football field that Sooner fans know all too well. This time, though, they faced off as professionals.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reunited 192 miles south of the Palace on the Prairie as the Cardinals traveled to Arlington, TX, for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Cowboys.

Murray and the Cardinals prevailed 38-10.

Murray, returning to his DFW home for the first time as a pro, didn't have his best stuff passing, but rushed for 74 yards on 10 carries and scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give the Cardinals a 28-3 lead.

Despite the lack of defense that Dallas has showcased, "K1" completed just 9 of 24 passes for 188 yards. The highlight was Murray's 80-yard touchdown bomb to Christian Kirk for an Arizona touchdown that made it 21-3 in the second quarter.

Murray also connected on a short completion to DeAndre Hopkins, who turned it into a 60-yard reception.

Lamb didn't catch a pass in the first half as he and the Cowboy receiving corps were working with new quarterback Andy Dalton after Dak Prescott's injury last week. But in the second half, Lamb extended to six his streak of games with at least five receptions by catching seven passes for 64 yards, including an explosive, 27-yard burst in the third quarter.

But the night belonged to Murray.

While it was Lamb's first career loss in Arlington (his OU teams were 3-0 there in Big 12 Championship games), Murray remains undefeated at AT & T Stadium, now 7-0 as a starting quarterback — including his days at Allen High School (just 41 miles from Jerry’s World), where he went 5-0, and his victory over Texas in the 2018 Big 12 title game.

Here's how the NFL Sooners did in Week 6:

Arizona Cardinals

(38-10 W, Dallas)

QB Kyler Murray: Played as a starter on offense. 10 rushes, 74 yards, 1 TD. Completed 9-of-24 passes for 188 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

DT Jordan Phillips: Started on defense. Made 2 solo tackles, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered.

Baltimore Ravens

(30-28 W, Philadelphia)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 37 of 73 snaps as a backup on offense. 4 targets, 2 catches, 21 yards. 1 penalty (false start).

WR Marquise Brown: Played 62 of 73 snaps as a starter on offense. 6 targets, 4 catches, 57 yards. Leading receiver for the Ravens.

OL Orlando Brown: Played all 73 snaps as a starter on offense and 6 on special teams. 1 penalty (illegal formation).

OL Ben Powers: Played 3 of 63 snaps on offense as a backup and 6 snaps on special teams.

Buffalo Bills

(26-17 L, Kansas City)

OL Cody Ford: Played as a starter at left guard on offense. Injured early fourth quarter, did not return.

OL Daryl Williams: Played as a starter at right tackle on offense.

Cincinnati Bengals

(31-27 L, Indianapolis)

RB Joe Mixon: Played 39 of 73 snaps as a starter on offense. 18 rushes for 54 yards. 3 targets, 2 catches for 15 yards. 1 touchdown.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 18 snaps on special teams.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 23 snaps on special teams.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 29 of 63 snaps as a backup on defense and 5 snaps on special teams. Made 1 tackle.

PK Austin Seibert: Not active.

Cleveland Browns

(38-7 L, Pittsburgh)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played 42 of 57 snaps as a starter on offense. 1 rush for 5 yards. Completed 10-of-18 passes for 119 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 2 sacks. Benched late third quarter.

Dallas Cowboys

(38-10 L, Arizona)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played as a starter on offense. 10 targets, 7 catches, 64 yards, 0 touchdowns. 2 punt returns, 1 yard.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played on defense as a backup. Made 1 solo tackle, 1 assist.

TE Blake Bell: Played on offense as a backup and on special teams. 1 target, 0 catches.

S Steven Parker: Played as a backup on defense and on special teams.

Detroit Lions

(34-16 W, Jacksonville)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 27 of 77 snaps on offense as a starter. 15 rushes, 40 yards rushing, 1 TD. 1 target, 1 catch, 18 yards.

Houston Texans

(42-36 L, Tennessee)

WR Kenny Stills: Played 16 of 72 snaps on offense as a backup. 1 target, 0 catches.

Jacksonville Jaguars

(34-16 L, Detroit)

WR Dede Westbrook: Not active.

Kansas City Chiefs

(26-17 W, Buffalo)

LS James Winchester: Played 7 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 5 place kicks and 2 punts.

Los Angeles Rams

(24-16 L, San Francisco)

OL Bobby Evans: Did not play.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Not active.

Minnesota Vikings

(23-40 L, Atlanta)

OL Dru Samia: Not active

New York Giants

(20-19 W, Washington)

WR Sterling Shepard: Injured reserve.

Philadelphia Eagles

(30-28 L, Baltimore)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 7 of 72 snaps on offense as a backup. 2 carries, 23 yards. 1 target, 1 catch, 3 yards.

OT Lane Johnson: Not active.

San Francisco 49ers

(24-16 W, LA Rams)

OL Trent Williams: Played 71 of 73 snaps as a starter at left tackle. Injured in the fourth quarter, returned.

Washington Football Team

(20-19 L, NY Giants)

P Tress Way: Played 6 snaps on special teams. Held on place kicks. 1 punt, 55 yards.