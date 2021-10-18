Sooners in the NFL: Week 6

Former Oklahoma quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield faced off in Cleveland with Murray stealing the show on the way to a big win.

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 6 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

For Oklahoma fans, a truy special matchup was on the slate that certainly got the attention of many with former Sooners quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray squaring off in Cleveland.

This marked the second head-to-head collision between the former teammates and Heisman Trophy winners, after Murray bested Mayfield in Arizona during the 2019 season.

This time the two met on Mayfield’s home turf with the Browns needing a win at 3-2 and with the Cardinals looking to remain the league’s only unbeaten team.

Unfortunately for the 2018 No. 1 NFL Draft pick, it was his Oklahoma predecessor who would prevail with Arizona asserting themselves in dominant fashion.

It didn’t take long for the Cardinals to get it going with Murray connecting with Christian Kirk on a 21-yard touchdown toss in the first quarter to quickly make the score 7-0.

Kyler Murray Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Murray would then find DeAndre Hopkins in the very early stages of the second frame to make the score 14-0 before Arizona tacked on two Matt Prater field goals to suddenly hold a 20-0 lead with 9:29 to play in the first half.

But, Mayfield and the Browns would battle back with Mayfield finding Donovan Peoples-Jones on an 11-yard touchdown toss to slim the lead down to 20-7.

Then, after another Cardinals field goal, Mayfield and Peoples-Jones would link up again on a 57-yard Hail Mary at the halftime buzzer to draw Cleveland ever closer at 23-14 at the break.

But, from there, the Browns offense could never get things going again and Kyler Murray did, well, Kyler Murray things.

He would toss two more touchdown passes before days end, another to Hopkins and one to A.J. Green late in the fourth quarter, to make the game a laugher and a 37-14 Cardinals win.

Murray finished the day a fantastic 20-for-30 through the air for 229 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Mayfield, meanwhile, completed 19 of 28 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. It was certainly far from his best day as he still battles back from a shoulder injury that looked to possibly hamper him.

Baker Mayfield Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The win keeps Arizona as the NFL’s lone unbeaten team at 6-0 heading back home to host the Houston Texans next Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Cleveland, meanwhile, is now desperate for a bounce back at 3-3 when they host the Denver Broncos at 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday night.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 5:

Arizona Cardinals

(37-14 W at Cleveland)

QB Kyler Murray : Completed 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards, longest pass 33 yards, 4 touchdowns, 7 rushes for 6 yards

: Completed 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards, longest pass 33 yards, 4 touchdowns, 7 rushes for 6 yards DL Jordan Phillips: 2 assisted tackles

Baltimore Ravens

(34-6 W vs LA Chargers)

TE Mark Andrews : 5 receptions on 6 targets for 68 yards, longest reception 21 yards, 1 touchdown

: 5 receptions on 6 targets for 68 yards, longest reception 21 yards, 1 touchdown WR Marquise Brown : 4 receptions on 5 targets for 35 yards, longest reception 20 yards

: 4 receptions on 5 targets for 35 yards, longest reception 20 yards OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(at Tennessee on Monday Night)

OT Cody Ford :

: OT Daryl Williams:

Chicago Bears

(24-14 L vs Green Bay)

RB Damien Williams: DNP (COVID-19 List)

Cincinnati Bengals

(34-11 W at Detroit)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 18 rushes for 94 yards, longest rush 18 yards, 5 receptions on 6 targets for 59 yards, longest reception 40 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

: 18 rushes for 94 yards, longest rush 18 yards, 5 receptions on 6 targets for 59 yards, longest reception 40 yards, 1 receiving touchdown RB Samaje Perine: DNP (COVID-19 List)

Cleveland Browns

(47-42 L at LA Chargers)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 19 of 28 passes for 234 yards, longest pass 57 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 3 rushes for 8 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(35-29 W at New England)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 9 receptions on 11 targets for 149 yards, longest reception 35 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 rush for 2 yards

: 9 receptions on 11 targets for 149 yards, longest reception 35 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 rush for 2 yards DT Neville Gallimore: DNP (IR List)

Detroit Lions

(34-11 L vs Cincinnati)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) K Austin Seibert: 1 for 1 on field goal attempts

Kansas City Chiefs

(31-13 W at Washington)

TE Blake Bell : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Saw playing time at long snapper

Las Vegas Raiders

(34-24 W at Denver)

DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(34-6 L at Baltimore)

LB Kenneth Murray: DNP (IR List)

Los Angeles Rams

(38-11 W at NY Giants)

OT Bobby Evans : DNP

: DNP LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Minnesota Vikings

(34-28 W at Carolina)

WR Dede Westbrook: 2 receptions on 3 targets for 13 yards, longest reception 7 yards

New England Patriots

(35-29 L vs Dallas)

DE Ronnie Perkins : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 5 rushes for 23 yards, longest rush 11 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions on 3 targets for 39 yards, longest reception 22 yards

New Orleans Saints

(Bye Week)

WR Kenny Stills:

New York Giants

(38-11 L vs LA Rams)

WR Sterling Shepard: 10 receptions on 14 targets for 76 yards, longest reception 14 yards

Philadelphia Eagles

(28-22 L vs Tampa Bay on Thursday Night)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 12 of 26 passes for 115 yards, longest pass 25 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 10 rushes for 44 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

: Completed 12 of 26 passes for 115 yards, longest pass 25 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 10 rushes for 44 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns OT Lane Johnson: DNP (Inactive)

Pittsburgh Steelers

(vs Seattle)

DB Tre Norwood: 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defense

San Francisco 49ers

(Bye Week)

LB Curtis Bolton :

: RB Trey Sermon :

: OT Trent Williams:

Seattle Seahawks

(at Pittsburgh)

CB Tre Brown: 3 solo tackles

Tennessee Titans

(vs Buffalo on Monday Night)

DE Amani Bledsoe:

(31-13 L vs Kansas City)

P Tress Way: 4 punts for 232 yards, 58 yards per punt, longest punt 66 yards, 2 punts inside the 20-yard line

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.