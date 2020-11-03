Sooners in the NFL, Week 8

It is no secret that as the season continues, the Philadelphia Eagles seem to fly by the seat of their pants from week to week.

A couple of big reasons are injuries and the unpredictable play of Carson Wentz.

Oklahoma has two players feeling the burden of that inconsistency: backup QB Jalen Hurts and offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Rightfully so, Hurts is experiencing much more of an impact as Johnson was inactive on Sunday. Wentz has yet to make drastic improvements, so naturally eyes have turned to Hurts — but not to take over at quarterback, rather to assist.

Former franchise president Joe Banner commented on Hurts during a Q & A on Twitter saying, “You have to find a balance there between showing the confidence in the guy that’s going to primarily lead you there (Wentz) and starting to experiment with some things that could be helpful down the road.”

So many are quick to dislike the coaching staff’s lack of eagerness to let go of Wenz.

However, SI.com beat reporter for the Philadelphia Eagles, Edward Kracz, elaborated on what’s happening inside Lincoln Financial FIeld.

“I don't think he’s ready to take over for Carson at this stage,” Kracz said. “You have to remember, there were no camps to get those reps for those rookies that are new to the league.”

In the midst of the pandemic, Hurts could be a minor detail left out but quickly discovered as the team heads into a bye week.

“The Eagles are trying to incorporate them into the offense. I think they could do a better job of that,” Kracz said. “Head coach Doug Pederson was asked today what kind of role we can expect to see from Jalen and he thought there will be more of a role for him now that they have these two weeks to look at the strengths and weaknesses of his game.”

Looking across the NFL, it is noticeable that Hurts’ style of play is different. It was different than the past QBs at OU, and it’s different from his current teammate. Hurts tends to stay in the pocket longer and is more dynamic on his feet.

“He’s done some good things,” Krazc said. “I think they need to do more with him in the passing game. It’s too predictable when they bring him in. He had a nice spark against the Ravens, considering the Eagles had not had a first down in the entire first half. They put him in and he rips off a 20-yard run.”

As of now, the Eagles are 15th this season in rushing at 118.6 rushing yards to game. Wentz is second on the team with 202 rushing yards behind Mike Sanders (434). Hurts so far has nine ruses for 51 yards.

Perhaps moving Hurts to running back could allow him to show off his footwork and become the secret weapon if Philadelphia advances to the playoffs.

Here's how the Sooners in the NFL did this week:

Baltimore Ravens

(L 28-24, Pittsburgh)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 51 of 82 snaps as a substitution on offense. 6 targets, 3 catches, 29 yards.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 77 of 82 snaps as a starter on offense. 2 targets, 1 catch, 3 yards for a touchdown.

OL Orlando Brown: Played all 82 snaps as a starter on offense and 4 on special teams.

OL Ben Powers: Played 1 snap as a backup on offense and 4 snaps on special teams.

Buffalo Bills

(W 24-21, New England)

OL Cody Ford: Not active.

OL Daryl Williams: Played all 58 snaps as a starter at right tackle on offense and 4 on special teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 31-20, Tennessee)

RB Joe Mixon: Not Active (injured).

RB Samaje Perine: Played 24 of 73 snaps on offense as a backup and 13 on special teams. 10 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 19 snaps on special teams. Made 1 assisted tackle.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 26 snaps as a starter on defense and 5 on special teams. Made 1 tackle.

Austin Seibert: Not Active

Cleveland Browns

(L 16-6, Las Vegas)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 49 snaps as a starter on offense. 6 rushes for 29 yards. Completed 12-of-29 passes for 122 yards. No touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys

(L 23-9, Philadelphia)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 37 of 79 snaps as a starter on offense and 1 snap on special teams. 5 targets, 4 catches, 27 yards. 1 carry, 19 yards. 1 punt return, 4 yards.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 17 snaps as a backup on defense.

TE Blake Bell: Played 41 snaps as a starter on offense and 8 snaps on special teams.

S Steven Parker: Played 5 snaps on defense as a backup and 8 on special teams

Detroit Lions

(L 41-21, Indianapolis)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 12 of 61 snaps on offense as a starter. 5 carries, 7 yards. 1 target, 1 catch, 5 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 35-9, NY Jets)

LS James Winchester: Played 9 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 5 place kicks and 3 punts.

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 31-30, Denver)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played 65 snaps on defense as a starter and 6 snaps on special teams. Made 4 tackles (3 solo).

Los Angeles Rams

(L 28-17, Miami)

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Did not play (injured).

OL Bobby Evans: Did not play.

Minnesota Vikings

(W 28-22, Green Bay)

OL Dru Samia: Did not play.

New York Giants

(L 25-17, Tampa Bay)

WR Sterling Shepard: Played 54 of 72 snaps as a starter on offense. 10 targets, 8 catches, 74 yards receiving. ( ) rush, ( ) yards.

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 23-9, Dallas)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 3 of 63 snaps on offense as a backup. Completed 1 pass for 9 yards.

Lane Johnson: Not active (injured).

San Francisco 49ers

(L 37-27, Seattle)

OL Trent Williams: Played all 70 snaps as a starter at left tackle.

