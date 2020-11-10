Sooners in the NFL, Week 9

Kyler Murray was visibly frustrated.

Having put on a brilliant individual performance, Murray was clearly shaken after his team lost the football game.

It happened two years ago when Murray’s Oklahoma Sooners lost to Texas. And it happened again on Sunday as Murray’s Arizona Cardinals lost 34-31 to Miami.

After postgame press conference started, Murray needed a good 20-30 seconds before he offered four simple words.

“Just gotta be better,” he said.

It’s not likely anyone could have been much better than Murray on Sunday, when he became the first quarterback in NFL history to ever suffer defeat in game with more than 25 throws and a passer rating north of 150.0, per Pro Football Reference.

Murray finished the day with 283 yards and three touchdowns (on 21-of-26 passing) and also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown.

He’s also the first quarterback in NFL history with 2,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing after the eight-game mark of the season, and the first player in NFL history with 275 passing yards, three passing TDs, 100 rushing yards and a rushing TD in a game.

Murray may have been frustrated with a fumble he lost on the Cardinals’ opening possession, which the Dolphins returned 36 yards for a touchdown.

Or he may have been frustrated with his kicker, Zane Gonzalez, who missed a 49-yard field goal to tie inside of two minutes after Murray led his team into position for the crucial kick — the second time that’s happened in the last three weeks.

Or he may have been frustrated with his final throw, a quick out to Christian Kirk on third-and-1 that hit the ground woefully short of Kirk’s hands and brought on Gonzalez for the kick.

Or he may have been frustrated by the Cardinals’ defense, which gave up 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter before Murray’s final drive and Gonzalez’ miss.

Or he may have been frustrated by coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offensive play-calling — “me screwing him up,” Kingsbury called it — that “kept us out of the end zone,” Kingsbury said.

Or he may have been frustrated by losing another game to Miami rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose Alabama team knocked Murray’s OU squad out of the 2018-19 College Football Playoff with a victory in the Orange Bowl.

So what was it that frustrated him the most?

After another 20-second pause, Murray offered the best answer he could find:

“We lost.”

Arizona Cardinals

(L 34-31, Miami)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 69 snaps as a starter on offense. Completed 21-of-26 passes for 283 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. Rushed 11 times for 106 yards, 1 TD. Sacked 1 time. 1 fumble (lost).

Baltimore Ravens

(W 24-10, Indianapolis)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 38 of 64 snaps as a backup on offense. 3 catches on 5 targets for 22 yards.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 55 of 64 snaps as a starter on offense. 3 catches on 5 targets for 38 yards. Made 1 tackle (after a fumble).

OL Orlando Brown: Played all 64 snaps as a starter on offense at LT. Played 4 snaps on special teams. 1 holding penalty.

OL Ben Powers: Played 5 snaps as a backup on offense at short-yardage tight end. Played 4 snaps on special teams.

Buffalo Bills

(W 44-34, Seattle)

OL Cody Ford: Played 14 of 68 snaps as a starter on offense at LG. 1 holding penalty.

OL Daryl Williams: Played 65 of 68 snaps as a starter on offense at RT. Played 9 snaps on special teams.

Dallas Cowboys

(L 24-19, Pittsburgh)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 38 snaps as a starter on offense. Played 1 snap on special teams. Caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 71 yards, 1 TD (20 yards), 1 fumble (lost). 1 punt return for 4 yards. Made 1 tackle (after a fumble).

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 36 snaps as a starter on defense. Made 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry.

TE Blake Bell: Played 31 snaps as a backup on offense. Played 10 snaps on special teams. 1 catch on 2 targets for minus-4 yards.

S Steven Parker: Played 15 snaps on defense as a backup and 8 on special teams. Made 1 tackle.

Detroit Lions

(L 34-20, Minnesota)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 20 of 75 snaps as a starter on offense. 8 rushes for 29 yards. 3 receptions on 5 targets for 14 yards.

Houston Texans

(W 27-25, Jacksonville)

WR Kenny Stills: Played 15 snaps as a backup on offense. No stats.

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 33-31, Carolina)

LS James Winchester: Played 8 snaps on special teams. Perfect long snaps on 8 placekicks and 1 punt.

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 31-26, Las Vegas)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played 26 of 50 snaps as a starter on defense. Played 12 snaps on special teams. Made 4 tackles (2 solo).

Minnesota Vikings

(W 34-20, Detroit)

OL Dru Samia: Played 5 snaps on special teams.

New York Giants

(W 23-20, Washington)

WR Sterling Shepard: 60 of 77 snaps as a starter on offense. Caught 6 passes on 8 targets for 39 yards. 1 rush for 18 yards.

San Francisco 49ers

(L 34-17, Green Bay)

OL Trent Williams: Did not play (COVID-19 protocol).

Washington Football Team

(L 23-20, NY Giants)

WR Jeff Badet: Played 13 of 54 snaps as a backup on offense. No stats.

P Tress Way: Played 6 special teams snaps. 2 punts for 55-yard average. Holder on 4 placekicks.

