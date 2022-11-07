Sooners in the NFL: Week 9

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 9 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.

After seemingly turning a corner in recent weeks, former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon’s Cincinnati Bengals took an unexpected beating last Monday night at the hands of the Cleveland Browns 32-13.

Needing to bounce back at home against the Carolina Panthers, the Bengals would lean on Mixon on Sunday - and he would heavily reward them for that decision.

The former Sooner scored not one, not two, not three, not four, but a truly astonishing five touchdowns on the afternoon to help Cincinnati hammer Carolina 42-21.

Mixon got the party started early, punching in a two-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter to give the Bengals a quick 7-0 lead.

He would finish off another two Cincinnati drives in the second frame scoring from inside the five-yard line twice more for his second and third touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow then found Mixon for a 12-yard scoring toss to close out the first half at 35-0.

The California native would then pick up his fifth and final touchdown in the latter stages of the third quarter running one in from 14 yards out - his fourth rushing score of the day.

On the whole, Mixon closed his afternoon with 211 total yards at seven yards per carry and 14.5 yards per reception.

His monster day was just the sixth time in the Super Bowl era that a single player totaled over 200 scrimmage yards and scored five touchdowns.

The only other five to do it are Jerry Rice, Jonathan Taylor, Clinton Portis, Shaun Alexander and Jamaal Charles - otherwise known as very good company.

The win moved Cincinnati back above .500 on the season at 5-4 as they continue to round back into form after their run to the Super Bowl a year ago.

Next up, after a week off, Mixon will get to showcase his talents under the lights as the Bengals travel to Pittsburgh to battle the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7:20 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 9:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 31-21 vs Seattle)

WR Marquise Brown: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OL Cody Ford: Started at left guard

Started at left guard OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Kyler Murray: Completed 25 of 35 passes for 175 yards, 2 touchdowns, 8 rushes for 60 yards

Atlanta Falcons

(L 20-17 vs LA Chargers)

RB Damien Williams: DNP (IR List)

Baltimore Ravens

(at New Orleans on Monday Night)

TE Mark Andrews:

OL Ben Powers:

Buffalo Bills

(L 20-17 at NY Jets)

DL Jordan Phillips: 2 assisted tackles

Carolina Panthers

(L 42-21 at Cincinnati)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 14 of 20 passes for 155 yards, 2 touchdowns

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 42-21 vs Carolina)

RB Joe Mixon: 22 rushes for 153 yards, 4 touchdowns, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 58 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

22 rushes for 153 yards, 4 touchdowns, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 58 yards, 1 receiving touchdown RB Samaje Perine: 6 rushes for 51 yards, 1 reception on 2 targets for 3 yards

Cleveland Browns

(Bye Week)

DE Isaiah Thomas:

DL Perrion Winfrey:

WR Mike Woods:

Dallas Cowboys

(Bye Week)

LB Devante Bond:

DT Neville Gallimore:

WR CeeDee Lamb:

Denver Broncos

(Bye Week)

OLB Nik Bonitto:

S Delarrin Turner-Yell:

Houston Texans

(L 29-17 vs Philadelphia on Thursday Night)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 20-17 OT vs Tennessee)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 10 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 27-20 at Jacksonville)

LB Curtis Bolton: DNP (Practice Squad)

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 20-17 at Atlanta)

LB Kenneth Murray: 5 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 1 tackle for loss

Los Angeles Rams

(L 16-13 at Tampa Bay)

OL Bobby Evans: Started at left guard

Minnesota Vikings

(W 20-17 at Washington)

LB Brian Asamoah: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

New England Patriots

(W 26-3 vs Indianapolis)

OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 15 rushes for 60 yards, 3 receptions on 7 targets for 10 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

New York Giants

(Bye Week)

DB Tony Jefferson:

WR Sterling Shepard:

New York Jets

(W 20-17 vs Buffalo)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 29-17 vs Houston on Thursday Night)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards, 2 touchdowns, 9 rushes for 23 yards

Completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards, 2 touchdowns, 9 rushes for 23 yards OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Bye Week)

S Tre Norwood:

San Francisco 49ers

(Bye Week)

OL Trent Williams:

Seattle Seahawks

(W 31-21 at Arizona)

CB Tre Brown: DNP (PUP List)

Washington Commanders

(L 20-17 vs Minnesota)