Big 12 sets OU's kickoff time at Texas Tech

Oklahoma’s Halloween game next week at Texas Tech has been set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Fox.

The Big 12 Conference announced next week’s kickoff times Monday morning.

Coming off an open date, the Sooners are 2-2 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play after defeating Texas 53-45 in four overtimes on Oct. 10. The Red Raiders (1-3, 0-3), also took Texas to OT before 63-56 on Sept. 26 and are also coming off an open date this week.

OU visits TCU this week, while Tech plays West Virginia.

The Sooners' next home game is set for Nov. 7 against Kansas.

