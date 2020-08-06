Whether or not college football will be played is still unknown. What the season could look like remains a mystery.

But the preseason officially got going on Thursday with the release of the USA Today Coaches Poll, and the Oklahoma Sooners open ranked No. 6.

It marks the fifth consecutive year that the Sooners have opened the season in the poll's top 10. In 2019, the Sooners slotted in at No. 4 in the initial poll.

Using an inverted ratings scale (25 points for a first-place vote, one point for a 25th-place vote), Clemson is ranked No. 1 with 38 first-place votes, while Ohio State received 17 first-place votes and is ranked No. 2. Alabama, with four first-place votes, its No. 3, Georgia is No. 4 and LSU, with the other six first-place votes, is fifth.

OU received 1,315 points, just fifteen less than LSU.

Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame round out the rest of the top 10.

In the Big 12, Texas (703 points) is next at No. 14, Oklahoma State (524 points) is 16th, and Iowa State (135 points) is 25th. Baylor (66), TCU (7) and Kansas State (1) all received votes.

