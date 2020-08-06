AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Sooners Ranked No. 6 in USA Today Coaches Poll

John. E. Hoover

Whether or not college football will be played is still unknown. What the season could look like remains a mystery.

But the preseason officially got going on Thursday with the release of the USA Today Coaches Poll, and the Oklahoma Sooners open ranked No. 6.

It marks the fifth consecutive year that the Sooners have opened the season in the poll's top 10. In 2019, the Sooners slotted in at No. 4 in the initial poll.

Using an inverted ratings scale (25 points for a first-place vote, one point for a 25th-place vote), Clemson is ranked No. 1 with 38 first-place votes, while Ohio State received 17 first-place votes and is ranked No. 2. Alabama, with four first-place votes, its No. 3, Georgia is No. 4 and LSU, with the other six first-place votes, is fifth.

OU received 1,315 points, just fifteen less than LSU.

Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame round out the rest of the top 10.

In the Big 12, Texas (703 points) is next at No. 14, Oklahoma State (524 points) is 16th, and Iowa State (135 points) is 25th. Baylor (66), TCU (7) and Kansas State (1) all received votes.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard says Big 12 expected to open play Sept. 26

News casts doubt on the Sooners' matchup with Missouri State, who is scheduled to play Montana on Sept. 12

Parker Thune

Oklahoma DE Marcus Hicks reportedly suffers Achilles injury, severity unclear

Redshirt freshman went down in Wednesday's practice, may be sidelined for a substantial duration of time

Parker Thune

Another Oklahoma Commit Makes Another SI All-American Top 10

Ethan Downs is being recruited as a defensive end, but SIAA projects him as an H-Back

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 4

John Hoover and Parker Thune discuss all things Oklahoma Sooners as the 2020 football season and national signing day get closer and closer.

John. E. Hoover

How bringing in BYU solves every Big 12 scheduling dilemma

How bringing in BYU Cougars solves Big 12 Conference scheduling dilemmas

John. E. Hoover

by

Winnertakesall

With Army game officially cancelled, how will Oklahoma's schedule shift given Big 12's 9+1 plan?

SI Sooners' Parker Thune breaks down possible nonconference opponents if Oklahoma's game with Missouri State falls through

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley: The Perfect Coach for 2020

Oklahoma Sooners coach continues to evolve offensively as he adapts to COVID-19, BLM

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 chooses scheduling model for 2020

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, league presidents make adjustments to schedule

John. E. Hoover

Sooners LB Caleb Kelly suffers significant knee injury in practice

Fifth-year senior may have ACL damage, but severity is unclear; quarterback Tanner Mordecai also banged up

Parker Thune

Making one last argument for BYU

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover spoke to BYU Sports Nation to discuss adding the Cougars to the Big 12 for 2020

John. E. Hoover