Sources: Charleston Rambo and Delarrin Turner-Yell to miss Saturday's game at Texas Tech

Nothing was going to come easy for the Sooners on Halloween night in Lubbock.

But now, it appears Oklahoma will have to fend off Texas Tech without a primary playmaker on each side of the football.

Sources indicated to SI Sooners Friday evening that wide receiver Charleston Rambo and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will miss Saturday's game due to COVID-19 protocol. Sophomore wideout Trejan Bridges, who has yet to see the field in 2020 due to a drug suspension, also will not play.

Delarrin Turner-Yell OU Athletics

Rambo, a redshirt junior, has 17 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He's taken a productive backseat to Marvin Mims in recent weeks, but had started each of the Sooners' first five games. Meanwhile, Turner-Yell's 26 tackles are good for second on the team, and he's nabbed one of Oklahoma's three interceptions on the year.

In Rambo's absence, Mims appears to be in line for his first career start. However, it's unclear who will replace Turner-Yell. Tre Norwood, Woodi Washington and Justin Broiles are all candidates to see snaps in his stead. Athletic freshman Bryson Washington could also enter the mix.

Kickoff from Jones AT & T Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.

