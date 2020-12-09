Sooners redshirt senior walk-on Spencer Jones placed on scholarship

Specialists are people too, and Lincoln Riley doesn't let them go unappreciated.

Oklahoma redshirt senior Spencer Jones tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he's been placed on scholarship. Jones, a backup wide receiver, serves as the team's holder for placekicks. He inherited the duty this season, succeeding fellow walk-on Connor McGinnis, who donned the crimson from 2015-19 and also received a scholarship in his final year as a Sooner.

Jones transferred to Oklahoma in 2018 after two seasons at Liberty. The Tennessee native originally committed to the Flames as a quarterback, but moved to wideout soon thereafter. He's recorded two collegiate catches, one of them a 26-yard touchdown to clinch Liberty's 48-45 upset victory over Baylor in 2017.

Though Jones has yet to notch a reception as a Sooner, he's by no means another face in the crowd to Riley. Last week, as his team prepared for senior day against Baylor, the Sooners' head coach was asked about upperclassmen like Jones whose contributions don't necessarily show up in the box score.

"I don't think there's any really good team and really good programs that don't have guys like that, because you have to have them," said Riley of Jones and backup quarterback Tanner Schafer. "They're vital. We certainly have those two guys, and certainly a few more that have been huge for this team and whenever they are gone, we'll miss them and certainly need guys to step up into those roles... You have to have guys like that, that are that selfless and have the ability to do so many things to help you behind the scenes."

Thus far in 2020, with Jones taking the long snaps, Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic has converted 16 of 21 field goals and all 40 of his extra point attempts. He's been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, handed out annually to college football's top kicker.

