Spencer Rattler Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler needed just one game to be honored by the Big 12 Conference.

Rattler was named Big 12 newcomer of the week on Monday following his performance against Missouri State.

OU also had the Big 12 special teams player of the week in placekicker Stephen Johnson, who kicked two field goals in the Sooners’ 48-0 victory over the Bears.

Rattler was picked after completing 14-of-17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half. His passer efficiency rating of 303.3 set a record for Big 12 freshmen and is the third-best single-game rating in OU history.

Johnson isn’t even Oklahoma’s starting kicker. Stepping in for All-American Gabe Brkic, Johnson’s previous game action was for an on-side kick attempt last season. Saturday night, he connected on field goals of 22 and 42 yards, made all six of his PATs and kicked off nine times.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Texas Tech linebacker Krishon Merriweather are the Big 12 offensive and defensive players of the week.

A record-setting performance for Ehlinger included 424 passing yards and five touchdowns in the first half against UTEP to set Longhorn single-half records. He finished 25-for-33 with career-highs of 426 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

On Sunday, Ehlinger was named Walter Camp Football Foundation National Offensive Player of the Week.

Merriweather, who led the NJCAA in tackles a year ago before transferring to Texas Tech, led all Big 12 players with 12 tackles in Texas Tech's victory over Houston Baptist. He became the first Red Raider since 2000 to record double digits in tackles during a season opener. Merriweather's ranked tied four fourth nationally in the FBS.

