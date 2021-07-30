Spencer Rattler Named to the Walter Camp Preseason Award Watch List

The Oklahoma quarterback collected more preseason praise on Friday morning.

The preseason honors continue to roll in for Spencer Rattler.

Oklahoma’s QB1 has been named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award is given annually to the best player in the country as voted for by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Previously, Oklahoma has had four winners of the award.

Most recently, Baker Mayfield won the honor in 2017, following Josh Heupel in 2000, Billy Sims in 1978 and Steve Owens in 1969.

In his first season as the starter for the Sooners, Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 67.5 percent of his passes.

Already this offseason, Rattler has been names to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, a Sporting News First-Team Preseason All-American, the Preseason All-Big 12 Player of the Year, and to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Second Team.