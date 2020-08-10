AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Spencer Rattler Speaks Out

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler took to social media again Monday morning to voice his opinion about playing the upcoming college football season.

“We NEED football, the country NEEDS football!” Rattler said in a Twitter post. “We understand the precautions we have to take every single day for this to happen and we are more than willing to do that. There’s been too much hard work put in to bring everything to a (halt). #WeWantToPlay !!!

Rattler is a redshirt freshman from Phoenix, a former 5-star prospect who won the Elite 11 Finals competition and is widely projected to be the Sooners’ next star at quarterback.

According to coach Lincoln Riley, he was scheduled to compete for the starting job with third-year sophomore Tanner Mordecai, but Mordecai reported suffered an undisclosed injury in practice.

On Sunday, Rattler retweeted three posts from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in support of wanting to play, and included the hashtag #WeWantToPlay, without context, in one of his own posts. He retweeted that hashtag again Monday morning before posting his own opinion just after 11:30 a.m.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big 12/SEC alliance? College football just got weird

A partnership between the SEC, Big 12 and ACC — or just including certain schools, like Oklahoma — would fly in the face of convention in a churning 2020 season

John. E. Hoover

by

MattySolo

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Caleb Williams sympathizes with spirit of #WeWantToPlay movement

SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect also shares details of Sooner Summit

Parker Thune

Spencer Rattler among the CFB stars fronting #WeWantToPlay movement

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, several other prominent CFB athletes tweeted identical graphic late Sunday night

Parker Thune

Reports: Power 5 conferences moving to cancel 2020 season

SI's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger both indicated Sunday evening that it is a virtual impossibility for fall football season to proceed

Parker Thune

Six Sooners Add One for the Thumb

Six Oklahoma Sooners celebrate fifth straight ring for winning Big 12 Conference

John. E. Hoover

Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the week in Sooner recruiting

SI Sooners recruiting analyst Parker Thune offers a new projection on the landing spot for a four-star Oklahoma target

Parker Thune

The Best of Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch

Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, Shane Beamer address preseason questions

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma Will Pause Preseason Workouts

Oklahoma Sooners Will Pause Preseason Workouts

John. E. Hoover

MAC brings Big 12 bad news, but what's next?

Big 12 teams clinging to hope that FCS games remain intact

John. E. Hoover

It's time to ask the question: What if there's no Sooner football in 2020?

With several conferences having already postponed season and several more to do so in coming days, the path ahead looks unstable at best

Parker Thune