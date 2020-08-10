Spencer Rattler Speaks Out

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler took to social media again Monday morning to voice his opinion about playing the upcoming college football season.

“We NEED football, the country NEEDS football!” Rattler said in a Twitter post. “We understand the precautions we have to take every single day for this to happen and we are more than willing to do that. There’s been too much hard work put in to bring everything to a (halt). #WeWantToPlay !!!

Rattler is a redshirt freshman from Phoenix, a former 5-star prospect who won the Elite 11 Finals competition and is widely projected to be the Sooners’ next star at quarterback.

According to coach Lincoln Riley, he was scheduled to compete for the starting job with third-year sophomore Tanner Mordecai, but Mordecai reported suffered an undisclosed injury in practice.

On Sunday, Rattler retweeted three posts from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in support of wanting to play, and included the hashtag #WeWantToPlay, without context, in one of his own posts. He retweeted that hashtag again Monday morning before posting his own opinion just after 11:30 a.m.

