Standout performers from Day 1 of the Championship 7v7 Dallas Tournament

PLANO- Over 100 teams descended upon Plano, TX, for the Championship 7v7 Southwest Regional on April 17-18. Plenty of elite talent was littered across the high school division of the tournament, as teams played three pool play seeding games on Saturday.

Here are a few of the top performers from the action on Day 1:

Jaryan Wallace, WR, Class of 2023

Jaryan Wallace enters the spring with no offers, but that is going to be changing in a hurry. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver form Moultrie, GA, caught the eye over and over. Putting up a pair of touchdowns on a talent laden STE Black team, Wallace flashed great playmaking ability in the open field as well as making competitive catches in traffic.

A great wide receiver build, Wallace can still pack on a little more mass to his frame as he develops, and will be a great pickup for any school.

Kendrick Law, ATH, Class of 2022

Kendrick Law Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

Playing on the same team as LSU wide receiver commit Decoldest Crawford, Kendrick Law was perhaps the most impressive athlete on the field. Standing 5-11 and 178 pounds, the 4-star athlete played wide receiver, running back and corner back, happy to do whatever it took for his team to win.

Consistently making guys miss in the open field, Law flashed his ability to work along the sidelines as well, hauling in contested catches and ensuring both feet tap in bounds. An impressive recruit off the field as well, Law told SI All-American he is seriously weighing the academic side of each school, as he intends to major in a discipline of engineering as well as lighting up the scoreboard on the football field.

Jett Huff, QB, Class of 2022

Though not the most physically imposing quarterback at the tournament, perhaps no signal caller commanded the offense quite like Jett Huff. Leading his team to a perfect 3-0 record for the day, none of C-STAT’s games were particularly close thanks to the accurate passing and quick decision making of Huff.

Currently with no offers, the College Station High School quarterback’s 5-9, 180-pound frame has likely kept the quarterback from garnering tons of national attention.

Huff told SI Sooners he would be attending a few camps over the summer, including a pair of Ivy League institutions, but his heart lies with the Oklahoma Sooners. Huff said there is a rich family history of attending Oklahoma, and suiting up at Owen Field would be a dream come true. He plans on attending OU’s camp this summer providing the pandemic permits it to go ahead as planned.

Stephon Johnson, WR, Class of 2022

Stephon Johnson Ryan Chapman / AllSooners.com

The Oregon Ducks commit didn’t disappoint for the Texas Air Raid. Stephon Johnson was a threat to fly behind the defense on any given play, but also has the ability to climb the ladder and make a competitive catch over a defender. The 6-0. 175-pound 3-star receiver from Lancaster, TX, stood out from the rest of the competition, again validating that the Ducks have a good one headed to Eugene, OR.