Stepping Up at Oklahoma: It's a Big Offseason for ... Marcus Stripling

Marcus Stripling

Marcus Stripling came to Oklahoma with great expectations.

A consensus 4-star recruit in the 2019 class, Stripling was supposed to be on the front lines as the Sooner defense underwent a face lift.

Though his first two years in Norman, he hasn’t been bad by any means, but he’s yet to establish himself as an every down star.

After totaling eight tackles, 3.5 of which were for loss, and two sacks in 2020, Stripling underwent a position change this offseason. The Houston, TX, product struggled to maintain the weight OU desired of him to play at defensive end, so Stripling will get kicked out to rush linebacker in 2021.

“I was very excited about the move,” Stripling said during a spring post-practice media availability. “The only difference, the major difference between (defensive end) and (rush linebacker) is the rush drops. But I wouldn’t say I had to majorly work on my drops. It’s just like, knowing where I have to be and when I have to be.

“At (defensive end) I really didn’t have to think that much, move a lot, do a lot. But rush just opened my eyes and made me more of a student of the game and just exceed and be better.”

Marcus Stripling Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stripling made the transition to a new position sound easy, and his coaches praised how quickly he’s caught on to playing as an outside linebacker throughout spring football.

“He's learning it, and the adjustment is going well,” outside linebackers and defensive ends coach Jamar Cain said during the spring. “He's actually getting better every single day.”

Despite Stripling’s struggles to maintain his weight, his explosiveness led the defensive staff to believe that he could still be an impact player for the defense.

“That's the beauty of (Alex Grinch’s) defense. We're not going to put you there work we're going to adjust the defense to to you. So we moved Marcus over, and the only true difference is he's going to be dropping in coverages a little bit more he'll have a little more freedom on his his pass rush stuff,” Cain said. “We think Marcus is a 4.5 kid, you know, and he can run he's athletic. So he's in that mold of (Nik Bonitto).”

Not having to focus on gaining weight and maintaining it throughout the season should allow Stripling to focus more on improving on the field, Stripling said.

“Not having to focus on forcing myself to eat or forcing myself to gain, it gives me a freer mind,” he said. “I can just go home and study strictly on football and strictly on getting better. But also, I still do focus on gaining weight, too, because it's still a problem. It's not like it's going anywhere. But it just helped me cope with the problem moving to rush.”

The mentality instilled in the defense by Grinch has helped the transition, Stripling said, as he’s asked to do similar things regardless of the position.

Stepping Up at Oklahoma:

“Our defense is an attack defense. ... We deliver the blow, we all try to fly to the ball, swarm the ball. So, it's just some fast kids,” Stripling said. “You play as a fast kid, it don't matter where you're at. As long as you play fast and you attack. And the defense has a couple changes, but it's nothing major.

“The major difference is literally the stance.”

The recruiting behind Stripling means he’ll have to continue to grow if he wants to play a major role this season. Bonitto will take the major share of the snaps, but Brynden Walker and Clayton Smith are waiting in the wings to take advantage of any snaps that get thrown their way.

Walker was a 3-star recruit the Sooners landed out of Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City, and has speed off the line of scrimmage that the coaching staff liked in his recruitment.

When the Sooners landed Smith out of Texarkana, TX, many believed he would be the heir to Bonitto’s spot with his build and explosiveness.

But Stripling has a key advantage — experience.

And now he’s got one of the nation’s best pass rushers to learn from in Bonitto.

“I’ve just seen Nik everyday improve his craft. I’ve seen him work and I just see him really add that it factor, add all the extra, little things he came back to get done and accomplish, he’s really doing them,” Stripling said. “He’s a tremendous leader. I see his get off and his speed off the ball. It’s just amazing. He’s just out there every day trying to hone his craft and make it better.”



If Stripling can continue to develop on the outside, the Sooners will not only develop even more quality depth behind Bonitto, but they’ll have a guy who can push him to be even better each day in practice.