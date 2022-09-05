Surrounded by Family, Dillon Gabriel Cherished His Oklahoma Debut

NORMAN — Brent Venables wasn’t the only person on Oklahoma’s sideline who made a highly anticipated debut on Saturday.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his first start for the Crimson and Cream, putting in a comfortable and efficient performance to help power the No. 9-ranked Sooners past the UTEP Miners 45-13 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

It was the culmination of a long road back for Gabriel, who lost most of his 2021 season at UCF due to injury.

Upon Gabriel’s arrival, there wasn’t a drawn out quarterback battle.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby named his former UCF quarterback the OU starter last February, meaning Sept. 3 has been circled on Gabriel’s calendar for a long time.

A seasoned veteran, Gabriel made his 27th career start on Saturday, allowing him to take a step back and soak in the moment of taking his first live snap on Owen Field.

“Coming out of that tunnel,” Gabriel said after the game, “you can’t really see much from the back and you’re just going through it. It’s just a great feeling and I had a lot of fun. I really will never forget this day for sure.”

From there, Gabriel relied on his preparation to command the offense.

The Hawaii native finished the day completing 15-of-23 passes, throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

Dillon Gabriel used his legs to cash in his first career touchdown for the Oklahoma Sooners Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network

Though Gabriel wasn’t perfect, his offensive coordinator was pleased with how he handled the moment.

“He missed a couple of things,” Lebby said after the game. “He played his butt off, and we did some really good things, definitely missed some things we’re going to want back. But that’s the nature of position. At the end of the day, man, we’re going to be aggressive.

“We started fast. Did some good things and got a ton of work to do and a ton of things to clean up, but glad with Dillon’s performance and where we’re at.”

Gabriel wasted no time building a bond with veteran tight end Brayden Willis, too.

He found Willis for both of his touchdown passes, exuding the calm demeanor he’s already become known for inside the OU locker room.

“I thought (Gabriel) was great,” Willis said. “I thought he was calm, cool and collected. I thought he handled everything well. He managed the offense really well. He’s the type of guy you always want to play with, rally around. I thought he did a great job and a great way to set the tone for the season.

“ … Same old guy. Doesn’t change, man, and that’s what we love about him. Consistent as consistent is. Great leader, great presence. Happy to play with him.”

But even more important to Gabriel than the victory and the efficient stat line was the time he got to spend with those he holds closest over the weekend.

Gabriel said he had over a dozen family members in Norman to watch his first start for the Sooners, something he’ll cherish for a long time.

“Special occasion,” he said. “I have a bunch of family here. So it felt really good to have them there and they all gave me each a lei.

“ … That means the most to me. Just because I don't really get to see them much and I love them to death. They're truly my joy and my happiness. So it's gonna be really good to see them after this. I haven't seen them yet. But knowing they're in the stands somewhere makes me feel really good.”

Dillon Gabriel with Oklahoma fans at the Walk of Champions before Saturday's home opener BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma will now turn its focus to hosting Kent State (0-1) this weekend, and while the team has lofty goals for the season, Gabriel said he’ll always remember the feeling of taking the field in Norman for the first time.

“I think I was so focused on preparation and on the game and doing my job,” he said. “But, you know, after I looked back, man … that was just a day I'll never forget and just a great feeling running out with Sooner Nation being out there.

“ … Suiting up in the Sooner uniform. I know it's something that holds a huge responsibility on my end. I'm just super humbled to be able to do so. It's another opportunity. Just stepping back on the field was a great feeling and overall, like I said, it's a day I’ll never forget.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.