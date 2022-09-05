Ted Roof 'Very, Very, Very Pleased' with Oklahoma True Freshman R Mason Thomas

NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas was the first true freshman to see any game action during Saturday’s win over UTEP.

Maybe everyone should have seen it coming.

After rave offseason reviews, Thomas made the most of his first field time in action against the Miners. While rotating in and out, he accounted for two total tackles and teamed up with Reggie Grimes for a big quarterback sack.

Thomas is just 18 years old, but his work ethic and drive stretch far beyond age. The coaches noticed his progression this summer and rewarded him with opportunities. If he continues to develop with the same mindset, his career in Norman could end up being a special one.

“We’re very, very, very pleased,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said about his young edge rusher. “He just turned 18 years old when the season started, reported here as a 17-year-old freshman. His maturity, and he's got like an old soul. You know, he's put a lot of work and he's approached it in a very mature manner.”

Not only has the Fort Lauderdale, FL, product impressed the coaching staff, but he’s also made quite the impression on his teammates, too. Even the veteran leaders have taken notice of Thomas’ talent and potential, and understand he can even provide immediate help.

R Mason Thomas Ryan Chapman / AllSooners

“I love Mase to death,” Grimes said. “He always comes to work with a lunch pail mentality. He’s a blue-collar kind of kid and again, I love him. He’s a hell of a ball player, hell of a pass rusher. He’s really quick, really twitchy. And I can’t wait to see not only what this year holds but what his future holds.”

Another teammate, linebacker Danny Stutsman, praised Thomas while also giving him a hard time about his name and his youth.

“That boy Randall can really play, man," Stutsman said Saturday night. “He’s a phenomenal player. He’s young. He’s like 14 or 15. But he’s going to do great things here. I’m excited, that’s our Florida boy. I’m excited to see what he does."

Thomas’ position on the depth chart was something that initially stood out. But teammate Ethan Downs gave the media a tip heading into game week.

“I’m telling you, R Mason is someone you’ve got to keep on your radar,” Downs said. “He is the fastest dude in the room right now. He came in, he was 17 years old just a week ago, and he’s faster than all of the D-ends. He picked up the playbook like that. He’s just agile, he’s one of the lightest dudes in the room and he’s one of the toughest dudes in the room, just being able to use leverage, technique. He was throwing around guys that are nearly 100 pounds heavier than him.”

Again, if Thomas is ready and able to contribute right away as an 18-year-old, his ceiling has no limit.

“What’s he going to be when he’s got some weight on him, some experience, some confidence?” Downs asked. “R Mason’s going to be a dude. I’m going to be surprised if he’s not out of here (for the NFL) in three years.”

Thomas was a late recruiting add for Venables and a gem to find so late in the process. According to 247Sports, Thomas was a 3-star prospect and the No. 22 edge recruit in the country. Once recruits step on campus, though, stars mean nothing, and Thomas is proving that.

Oklahoma fans might get used to seeing Thomas in the opposing team’s backfield. In high school, he amassed 36 tackles for loss and 19 sacks over his two state championship campaigns. The eye-popping numbers should’ve been a clear sign that Thomas was underrated.

Now in Norman, the coaching staff is thrilled to have the 6-foot-2, 222-pound force coming off the edge. It’s clear that Thomas will have a role on the field for the Sooners this season, but his true potential down the line could be exponentially higher than just receiving playing time. He has a chance to be dominant.

“I think he saw the results that he's going to be a very good football player if continues to approach the game like he does right now,” Roof said with a smile. “But he's got a wonderful attitude, a wonderful perspective, a great work ethic and I’m really pleased.”