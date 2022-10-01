Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Blowout Loss to TCU

FORT WORTH, TX — The hits just keep on coming.

One week after getting run off its home field, Oklahoma was embarrassed by the TCU Horned Frogs.

The No. 18-ranked Sooners (3-2) couldn’t keep up with the TCU (4-0) offense, as Sonny Dykes’ team romped OU 55-24 at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday.

Matters only got worse for Oklahoma when quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game with OU already down 24 points.

First-year head coach Brent Venables dropped his second straight loss, and the Sooners need wholesale fixes if they hope to turn things around next week against Texas.

Here are three quick takeaways from OU’s blowout loss:

Defensive Downfall Continues

TCU wide receiver Savion Williams climbed the ladder to haul in the game's first score over OU cornerback Jaden Davis Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Last week, the Kansas State Wildcats ran all over the Oklahoma defense.

Seven days later, TCU unleashed an aerial assault to add to Venables’ issues.

Max Duggan, who started the year last TCU’s backup quarterback, completed 23-of-33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday to pace the Horned Frog attack.

The senior quarterback threw 281 of those yards in the first half as TCU hung 41 points on the scoreboard before the intermission.

Oklahoma’s run defense wasn’t much better.

TCU rushed for 361 yards on the ground, averaging 8.8 yards per carry.

The Horned Frogs popped seven rushing plays for more than 15 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown dash by Duggan in the first quarter and a Kendre Miller 69-yard touchdown run right up the gut.

Injuries Decimate Sooners

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel exited the game after a scary hit in the second quarter Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

On top of the embarrassing scoreline, Oklahoma’s training staff will have plenty of work before OU heads south to the Cotton Bowl next Saturday.

Second string running back Marcus Major didn’t suit up against the Horned Frogs, and he was just the first of many Sooner contributors who didn’t finish the game.

Safety Billy Bowman and right tackle Wanya Morris left the game in the first quarter before Gabriel’s scary injury in the second quarter.

The second half wasn’t any kinder to the offense.

Running back Eric Gray, wide receiver Theo Wease, left tackle Anton Harrison and center Andrew Raym all spent time down on the field at one point in the third quarter.

Harrison and Raym returned to the game in the third quarter, but Gray and Wease were held out for the remainder of the contest.

Another awful moment hit in the fourth quarter.

Defensive back Damond Harmon was injured in the fourth quarter.

The sophomore remained down for a lengthy period, and had to be carted off the field.

Oklahoma had remained relatively healthy to this point in the season, but the health of the team will be something to monitor headed into the Texas game.

Venables at a Crossroads

Brent Venables' Oklahoma defense was gashed for the second straight week Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

For only the second time since 1999, the Sooners have dropped back-to-back games in conference play.

Simply losing to Kansas State and TCU would be one thing, but the nature of the two games will be concerning for Venables.

The defense appears to have no answers after breezing through a weak non-conference slate, and the Sooners were well on their way to a loss before Gabriel’s injury.

Oklahoma had a fourth straight slow start on offense, only coming away with three total points from its first three drives.

Third downs were an issue again as well, as Jeff Lebby’s offense converted just 6-of-18 third downs while Venables’ defense allowed the Horned Frogs to move the chains on 7-of-14 third down attempts.

The road ahead doesn’t get any easier, either.

Before the bye week, the Sooners will put their four-game winning streak against Texas on the line before hosting the resurgent Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 15.

If Venables and his coaching staff can’t find any answers on the practice field, Oklahoma could head into the off week sitting at 3-4 and needing a strong finish to the season just to make a bowl game.

