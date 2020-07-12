After a huge Fourth of July weekend for Lincoln Riley and the Sooner staff on the recruiting trail, this week brought virtually no new action. However, there are a couple things to mention in this week's notes...

On Thursday, I caught up with Damond Harmon and Kelvin Gilliam, who are teammates at Highland Springs (Va.) and both have standing offers from Oklahoma. Caleb Williams certainly loved the story, and it seems a definite possibility that Oklahoma snags both players before this 2021 circuit wraps up. Harmon's set to commit on August 1.

The Sooners extended one new offer this week, and I profiled the recipient just a few days ago. 2023 defensive end Derrick LeBlanc has quickly become one of the most sought-after prospects in his class. He already stands 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, and he's only played two years of organized football. He's raw and has plenty of room to refine his skills, so he's got definite five-star potential in the long term.

2021 Oklahoma DE target Kelvin Gilliam.

Parker's Prospect Projections tracks all of my official predictions for where the 2021 Sooner targets will land.

Success Rate: 1.000 (7-for-7)

Daymon David

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/4 ↔️

Status: Uncommitted

Mario Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/12 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

Clayton Smith

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

Ian Jackson

Projection: Alabama, 5/26 ✅

Status: Committed to Alabama, 5/28

Raheim Sanders

Projection: Arkansas, 6/7 ✅

Status: Committed to Arkansas, 6/8

Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 6/17

Caleb Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/27 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 7/4

Keon Coleman

Projection: Kansas, 7/2 ✅

Status: Committed to Kansas, 7/4

2021 DB and Sooner commit Latrell McCutchin, who chose Oklahoma on July 4.

Tantalizing Tweets tracks the most intriguing Twitter activity from Sooner commits and targets.

Latrell McCutchin beefed with Texas cornerback D'Shawn Jamison, to the delight of many.

Cody Jackson hyped up Sooner Nation for their incoming 2021 class.

Caleb Williams made a Twitter pitch to five-star defensive line prospects Korey Foreman and Maason Smith.

And Joshua Eaton tried on his new #1 jersey.

